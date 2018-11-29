Over 400 ill from food poisoning in November alone

In the second half of the year alone, Singapore has seen a series of food poisonings, with threethis month.

In July, about 200 students of CHIJ Secondary (Toa Payoh) had symptoms of food poisoning, including diarrhoea and abdominal pain.

None of the affected students was hospitalised and most returned to school soon after, said the school's principal Karen Tay.

Last month, days before the A-level examinations, about 200 Raffles Institution students showed symptoms of food poisoning after a buffet prepared by an external caterer.

Most of the affected students were in Year 6 and had symptoms such as diarrhoea and stomachache. One student was hospitalised.

In the past three weeks, over 400 people fell ill after consuming catered food.

Three major cases made the headlines, including the most recent case involving 131 kindergarten children and teachers.

Last week, 190 people fell ill after eating food prepared by TungLok Catering at the Max Atria at Singapore Expo.

The some 1,000 bento boxes were prepared for the Singapore Civil Defence Force's public exhibition Lifesavers' Connect. None of the people affected were hospitalised.

On Nov 14, in the most serious case so far, Sats officer Fadli Salleh, 38, died. At least 45 others were hospitalised after eating bento boxes supplied by the River Valley outlet of restaurant Spize.

The Nov 6 incident affected a total of 81 people. - CHEOW SUE-ANN