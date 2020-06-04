Over 5,400 renovation projects can restart: BCA

Renovation contractors with workers who reside outside of dormitories can resume work immediately upon approval from BCA.

For the past two months, she has been living in her five-room Housing Board flat in Choa Chu Kang with a semi-renovated kitchen.

Her plan for a new-look kitchen in time for Hari Raya Aidilfitri last month was hindered when renovations had to stop due to the circuit breaker.

When Madam Masrifah Ayoob heard yesterday that the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) had approved all applications for suspended residential renovation projects, she was hopeful.

MALAYSIAN WORKERS

But the interior design company she had hired told her it could not restart work anytime soon as most of its workers are Malaysians who cannot travel here due to Malaysia's movement control order.

Madam Masrifah told The New Paper: "I am disappointed because it is affecting my side income as a home baker."

In a press release yesterday, BCA said more than 5,400 renovation projects can resume and all new applications will be approved within two days if the submission is in order.

Second Minister for National Development Desmond Lee said renovation contractors with workers who reside outside of dormitories can immediately resume work upon approval.

"These workers would have completed the mandatory 28-day stay-home notice during the circuit breaker period, so they don't need to undergo a Covid-19 test before they start work," said Mr Lee.

But he noted there could still be delays for those contractors who have got approval but whose workers reside in dormitories as they will have to wait for clearance by the Covid-19 inter-agency task force.

Many contractors also employ Malaysian workers, while others may be unable to secure certain materials due to supply chain disruptions.

The BCA added that periodic Covid-19 testing will continue for all workers once they start work. Infected workers must stop work immediately and all his close contacts will be quarantined.