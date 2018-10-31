Over 5.8kg of drugs worth $256,000 seized

Over 5.8kg of assorted drugs worth about $256,000 were seized by immigration officials on Monday afternoon at Woodlands Checkpoint.

A total of 2.95kg of cannabis, also known as marijuana, 2.38kg of heroin and 546g of "ice" or methamphetamine were found in a Malaysia-registered car.

In a joint press release with the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB), the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority said its officers directed the car for further checks at around 1.55pm on Monday.

During the search, they found several black bundles in the vehicle's back compartment.

Officers from CNB were then alerted.

Further searches on the car conducted by both agencies uncovered the seized substances.

The drugs were packed in bundles and concealed in different parts of the car, including the air-conditioning vents, seat covers and rear seats' backrests.

The driver of the car - a 37-year-old Malaysian male - was arrested on suspicion of importing controlled drugs. Investigations are ongoing.