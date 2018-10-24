Over 600 Dairy Farm retail outlets here to accept WeChat Pay from Nov

Shoppers who forget their wallets while shopping in Cold Storage, Giant, Guardian and 7-Eleven will be able to pay for their purchases with their mobile phone via WeChat Pay from Nov 1.

Local retail group Dairy Farm Singapore and Nets announced yesterday that it has tied up with the Chinese e-payment giant to offer consumers the option of paying with its digital wallet service at more than 600 retail outlets for the four brands across Singapore.

Visitors from China and Chinese nationals living in Singapore will also be able to utilise this payment option, Dairy Farm and Nets said in their joint statement.

TRIAL

Currently, the payment option is being piloted at the 7-Eleven and Guardian stores at Changi Airport, as well as in Orchard Road and Chinatown.

To use WeChat Pay, users should scan the Nets QR code on the Nets unified point-of-sale terminal.

Mr Alvin Seck, who heads merchant services at Nets, said that the partnership between Nets, Dairy Farm and WeChat enables Nets to roll out new payment services for consumers quickly while minimising the adoption cost for merchants.

This is because retailers will be able to make use of their existing Nets unified point-of-sale terminals to accept WeChat Pay purchases, on top of Nets, QR, Nets FlashPay, credit and debit payments.

Dairy Farm Singapore's regional finance director Tom van der Lee said that more customers are now open to using cashless payments.

For instance, Cold Storage has seen cashless payments increase by 6 per cent after 1,800 Nets unified point-of-sale terminals were installed last year.

At Guardian, cashless payments have gone up by 3 per cent, he said.- NG HUIWEN