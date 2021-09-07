Over 6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes seized; 5 people arrested

Cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were found in two trucks in Woodlands Industrial Park. The duty evaded amounted to $516,490.

More than 6,000 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were seized by Singapore Customs officers who observed activity at the loading and unloading bay of an industrial building in Woodlands Industrial Park.

Four men - three Singaporeans and a Malaysian - as well as one Malaysian woman, all between 21 and 54 years old, were arrested on Thursday, Singapore Customs said yesterday.

Customs officers had observed boxes being transferred into a Singapore-registered box truck at the loading and unloading bay of the industrial building and suspected they contained duty-unpaid cigarettes.

They found 1,120 cartons of such cigarettes in the truck and arrested the Malaysian woman and three Singaporean men.

Further checks uncovered 4,928 cartons in another Singapore-registered truck in the vicinity, making it a haul of 6,048 cartons.

Subsequently, the driver of a Malaysia-registered lorry, suspected to have delivered the cigarettes, was arrested at Tuas Checkpoint.

The duty evaded amounted to $516,490 and the goods and services tax (GST) evaded was $41,430. All three vehicles were seized.

The agency warned that buying, selling, conveying, delivering or storing duty-unpaid goods is a serious offence under the Customs Act and GST Act.