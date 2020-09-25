Over $60k seized, 33 people arrested over suspected illegal gambling

Cash amounting to more than $60,000 and gambling-related paraphernalia seized by the police.

Thirty-three people were arrested for suspected involvement in illegal gambling activities, said the police yesterday in a press release.

A total of 15 men and 18 women, aged 25 to 80, were nabbed for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act. They are also being investigated for alleged breach of safe distancing measures.

Police said they were alerted to a large gathering of people in the unit of a building in Bencoolen Street in the wee hours yesterday.

Cash amounting to more than $60,000 and gambling-related paraphernalia were also seized.

Chinese-language newspaper Lianhe Wanbao reported yesterday that the activities located at the 10th storey of Burlington Square have allegedly been going on for some time, and tenants often complained of loud noises at night.

Under the Common Gaming Houses Act, anyone who games in a common gaming house shall be liable on conviction to a fine not exceeding $5,000, jail for a term not exceeding six months, or both.

They can also be fined up to $5,000, or be sentenced to a jail term of up to six months, or both.

Those convicted of organising, managing, or supervising remote gambling activities can be fined a sum between $20,000 and $200,000, imprisoned up to five years, or both.

Investigations are ongoing.