Over 6,300 jobs, traineeships, attachments on offer in manufacturing

About 6,400 jobs, traineeships, attachments and training opportunities are on offer from nearly 1,000 companies in the manufacturing sector for local job seekers.

Of these, about four in five - or 5,100 roles - are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in the weekly jobs situation report yesterday.

Jobs made up slightly more than half of the roles, with 2,400 for PMETs and 800 for non-PMETs.

Meanwhile, traineeships and attachments made up 2,100 roles, with 1,800 for PMETs and 300 for non-PMETs. Of the training roles on offer, 900 are for PMETs and 200 for non-PMETs.

The top job roles are engineering professionals, electronics engineers, manufacturing engineering technicians, production clerks and administrative professionals.

The median salary for these roles range from $1,500 for a production clerk to $4,700 for an electronics engineer, said MOM.

Speaking to the media yesterday during a visit to multinational medical technology company Becton Dickinson, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said the roles will put job seekers in a "stronger position when the hiring demand resumes".

So far, more than 730 job seekers have entered the manufacturing sector with support from the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programmes. About 62 per cent were mid-career individuals who participated in Workforce Singapore's (WSG) professional conversion programmes.

FILLED NEW POSITIONS

Some companies may have also filled new positions directly without using the government job portal MyCareersFuture.sg or notifying MOM or WSG, said MOM.

Since June, about 60 fresh and recent graduates have entered the manufacturing sector via the SGUnited Traineeships Programme with more than 25 organisations.

Among the total roles are about 400 in the biomedical science sector offered under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, with about three in four still unfilled.

The available positions include biotechnologists, production managers in cell and gene therapy, automation engineers, chemists, validation specialists, quality assurance managers and microbiologists.

"The biomedical science sub-sector remains a bright spot," said MOM, noting that output in the cluster grew nearly 27 per cent in the first half of this year, led by higher production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and biological products in the pharmaceuticals segment.

MOM also said more job seekers sought basic career advisory or job search assistance through WSG and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).

About 36,400 did so between January and July this year, a 30 per cent increase from the same period last year. Of this number, 22,700 received individual career coaching - 20 per cent more than the same period last year.

MOM said the increase was despite restrictions during the circuit breaker period, as WSG and e2i continued with activities such as networking sessions with employers virtually, and job coaching through phone or video.