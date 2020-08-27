Over 6,300 jobs, traineeships, attachments on offer in manufacturing
2,400 jobs are for PMETs, as industry offers up 6,400 roles including traineeships
About 6,400 jobs, traineeships, attachments and training opportunities are on offer from nearly 1,000 companies in the manufacturing sector for local job seekers.
Of these, about four in five - or 5,100 roles - are for professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs), said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) in the weekly jobs situation report yesterday.
Jobs made up slightly more than half of the roles, with 2,400 for PMETs and 800 for non-PMETs.
Meanwhile, traineeships and attachments made up 2,100 roles, with 1,800 for PMETs and 300 for non-PMETs. Of the training roles on offer, 900 are for PMETs and 200 for non-PMETs.
The top job roles are engineering professionals, electronics engineers, manufacturing engineering technicians, production clerks and administrative professionals.
The median salary for these roles range from $1,500 for a production clerk to $4,700 for an electronics engineer, said MOM.
Speaking to the media yesterday during a visit to multinational medical technology company Becton Dickinson, Manpower Minister Josephine Teo said the roles will put job seekers in a "stronger position when the hiring demand resumes".
So far, more than 730 job seekers have entered the manufacturing sector with support from the SGUnited Jobs and Skills programmes. About 62 per cent were mid-career individuals who participated in Workforce Singapore's (WSG) professional conversion programmes.
FILLED NEW POSITIONS
Some companies may have also filled new positions directly without using the government job portal MyCareersFuture.sg or notifying MOM or WSG, said MOM.
Since June, about 60 fresh and recent graduates have entered the manufacturing sector via the SGUnited Traineeships Programme with more than 25 organisations.
Among the total roles are about 400 in the biomedical science sector offered under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, with about three in four still unfilled.
The available positions include biotechnologists, production managers in cell and gene therapy, automation engineers, chemists, validation specialists, quality assurance managers and microbiologists.
"The biomedical science sub-sector remains a bright spot," said MOM, noting that output in the cluster grew nearly 27 per cent in the first half of this year, led by higher production of active pharmaceutical ingredients and biological products in the pharmaceuticals segment.
MOM also said more job seekers sought basic career advisory or job search assistance through WSG and NTUC's Employment and Employability Institute (e2i).
About 36,400 did so between January and July this year, a 30 per cent increase from the same period last year. Of this number, 22,700 received individual career coaching - 20 per cent more than the same period last year.
MOM said the increase was despite restrictions during the circuit breaker period, as WSG and e2i continued with activities such as networking sessions with employers virtually, and job coaching through phone or video.
About 18,000 jobs available in ICT sector: Iswaran
About 18,000 jobs and skills opportunities in the information and communications technology (ICT) sector are currently available to Singaporeans across the digital economy.
Such positions include software engineers, system analysts, data scientists and cyber security specialists. In addition, in the next 12 months, the Government will focus on creating 1,800 more job opportunities for Singaporeans in the sector.
This was revealed by Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran yesterday, during a visit to Becton Dickinson's Asia-Pacific headquarters in Jurong East.
During a media conference with Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing and Manpower Minister Josephine Teo, Mr Iswaran said the long-term career prospects in ICT - which cuts across all sectors of the economy - remain strong.
Mr Iswaran said there are opportunities for workers in the sector.
"(In) terms of career prospects, and also in terms of its wage prospects - its median wages are higher than the national median wage. I think the long-term prospects remain strong," he added.
According to Ministry of Manpower statistics released this year, the median gross salary for information and communications jobs is $6,000, above the national median of $4,600.
Mr Iswaran noted that technology and digitalisation provide opportunities for jobs to be created, citing the example of how multinational medical technology company Becton Dickinson's headquarters in Singapore is used to manage cyber security of its products in the region.
Apart from the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package that was announced in this year's Budget, in the last four years since it was announced, the Infocomm Media Development Authority's TechSkills Accelerator programme has placed about 6,600 Singaporeans into "good tech jobs", he added.
"This is something that has to be done in a very collaborative way.
"It is not something that is just about the Government or government agencies working on it." - THE STRAITS TIMES
Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now