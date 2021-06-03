Over 65 builders have flouted safe management measures since May 16

More than 65 builders have flouted safe management measures at construction worksites since phase two (heightened alert) started on May 16, according to the Building and Construction Authority (BCA).

Among these, 26 builders were issued a three-day stop work order for allowing workers or visitors into their worksites without performing SafeEntry check-ins at the site entrances. These included two sites that had let in Covid-positive workers, thus exposing the rest of the workforce to the risk of transmission.

All on-site activities are to be halted until the builders review their safe management measures plan, rectify the non-compliance(s) and submit a compliance report to BCA.

Sites that are found with Covid-positive cases will need to do a thorough disinfection before work can resume.

BCA has stepped up its checks and conducted more than 900 inspections a week at construction worksites - triple the average of 300 inspections that BCA conducted each week from June last year.

KEY CONCERN

One key concern arising from the checks is the lack of rigour in deploying TraceTogether-only SafeEntry or ensuring SafeEntry check-ins at worksite entrances. Other common non-compliances observed include having workers without BCA's approval working on site, personnel not adhering to safe distancing or not wearing masks and worksites having no proper zonal segregation.

BCA has also heightened the enforcement stance towards builders who do not appoint safe management officers or safe distancing officers to escort and supervise workers or visitors.