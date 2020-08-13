Over 7,800 new BTO flats in eight estates launched

An artist's impression of the Tampines GreenGlade project in Tampines North.

Home seekers who could not apply for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in May now have plenty of options as 7,862 new flats in eight estates were launched for sale by the Housing Board yesterday.

For the first time in 14 years, 472 new units are up for sale in the mature estate of Bishan.

The two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats in Bishan Towers will have a waterfront view of the Kallang River. Bishan Towers is bounded by Bishan Street 11 and Braddell Road.

SPREAD ACROSS TOWNS

Prices start from $176,000 for a two-room flexi flat, excluding grants, and $484,000 for a four-room flat.

Besides Bishan, the other flats are spread across the mature towns of Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Pasir Ris and Tampines, and the non-mature towns of Choa Chu Kang, Tengah and Woodlands.

There are a total of 11 housing projects launched for sale.

The smallest BTO project in this launch is in Ang Mo Kio, with some 380 four-room and five-room flats located on a site near Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Prices for Kebun Baru Edge start from $423,000 for a four-room flat and $571,000 for a five-room flat.

Another similar-sized BTO project in Geylang, Dakota One, has 421 three-room and four-room flats within walking distance from Dakota MRT station.

In Pasir Ris, some 1,070 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats are situated next to Pasir Ris Park. The project is named Costa Grove and prices start from $493,000 for a five-room flat.

There are three housing projects in Tampines. In Tampines North, there is Tampines GreenCrest, with 346 three-room, four-room and five-room flats, and Tampines GreenGlade, offering 354 four-room and five-room flats. These are expected to be completed by 2023.

The remaining 1,070 units are located at Tampines GreenOpal, situated along Bedok Canal. These are three-room, four-room and five-room flats.

In all three locations, prices start from $205,000 for a three-room and $423,000 for a five-room flat.

The biggest BTO project in this launch is in Woodlands, with 1,785 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats on offer. UrbanVille @ Woodlands sits in a prime location and is just five minutes' walking distance from Woodlands MRT station.

A smaller BTO project in Woodlands, Champions Bliss, has 349 two-room flexi and four-room flats.

In both projects, prices start from $90,000 for a two-room flexi and $276,000 for a four-room flat.

Tengah has 1,044 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats in Parc Residences @ Tengah. Prices start from $418,000 for a five-room flat.

In Choa Chua Kang, some 571 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer in Keat Hong Verge. It has the lowest price tag in this launch with four-room flats starting from $253,000 and is expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2023.

Applications for the flats close on Aug 18. The flats will be allocated through balloting.