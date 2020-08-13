Over 7,800 new BTO flats in eight estates launched
A total of 11 housing projects will be made available to home seekers, including 472 new units in Bishan
Home seekers who could not apply for a Build-To-Order (BTO) flat in May now have plenty of options as 7,862 new flats in eight estates were launched for sale by the Housing Board yesterday.
For the first time in 14 years, 472 new units are up for sale in the mature estate of Bishan.
The two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats in Bishan Towers will have a waterfront view of the Kallang River. Bishan Towers is bounded by Bishan Street 11 and Braddell Road.
SPREAD ACROSS TOWNS
Prices start from $176,000 for a two-room flexi flat, excluding grants, and $484,000 for a four-room flat.
Besides Bishan, the other flats are spread across the mature towns of Ang Mo Kio, Geylang, Pasir Ris and Tampines, and the non-mature towns of Choa Chu Kang, Tengah and Woodlands.
There are a total of 11 housing projects launched for sale.
The smallest BTO project in this launch is in Ang Mo Kio, with some 380 four-room and five-room flats located on a site near Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park. Prices for Kebun Baru Edge start from $423,000 for a four-room flat and $571,000 for a five-room flat.
Another similar-sized BTO project in Geylang, Dakota One, has 421 three-room and four-room flats within walking distance from Dakota MRT station.
In Pasir Ris, some 1,070 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats are situated next to Pasir Ris Park. The project is named Costa Grove and prices start from $493,000 for a five-room flat.
There are three housing projects in Tampines. In Tampines North, there is Tampines GreenCrest, with 346 three-room, four-room and five-room flats, and Tampines GreenGlade, offering 354 four-room and five-room flats. These are expected to be completed by 2023.
The remaining 1,070 units are located at Tampines GreenOpal, situated along Bedok Canal. These are three-room, four-room and five-room flats.
In all three locations, prices start from $205,000 for a three-room and $423,000 for a five-room flat.
The biggest BTO project in this launch is in Woodlands, with 1,785 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats on offer. UrbanVille @ Woodlands sits in a prime location and is just five minutes' walking distance from Woodlands MRT station.
A smaller BTO project in Woodlands, Champions Bliss, has 349 two-room flexi and four-room flats.
In both projects, prices start from $90,000 for a two-room flexi and $276,000 for a four-room flat.
Tengah has 1,044 two-room flexi, three-room, four-room and five-room flats in Parc Residences @ Tengah. Prices start from $418,000 for a five-room flat.
In Choa Chua Kang, some 571 two-room flexi, three-room and four-room flats are on offer in Keat Hong Verge. It has the lowest price tag in this launch with four-room flats starting from $253,000 and is expected to be ready by the first quarter of 2023.
Applications for the flats close on Aug 18. The flats will be allocated through balloting.
Some BTO projects may take up to 5 years to complete
A number of projects in the mega Build-To-Order (BTO) sales exercise yesterday may take up to five years to complete due to safety measures introduced at construction sites to curb Covid-19.
The Housing Board said home buyers keen on the 1,785-unit UrbanVille @ Woodlands project, a five-minute walk from Woodlands MRT station, will have to wait the longest, at around 62 months.
It is slated to be completed in the second quarter of 2026.
The 1,070-unit Costa Grove in Pasir Ris will take between 56 and 58 months, with an estimated completion date in end-2025.
The 472 flats in Bishan and 1,044 flats in Parc Residences @ Tengah have an estimated waiting time of between 52 and 54 months, to be ready around the second or third quarter of 2025.
National Development Minister Desmond Lee acknowledged in a Facebook post yesterday that some of the projects will have a "longer than normal" completion timeline, which may be of concern to buyers.
He said: "While projects may take longer than normal to complete, I have asked HDB to see how we can reduce the length of the delays where possible."
He added that meeting housing needs aside, the safety of construction workers is also important.
"To reduce the risk of a resurgence of Covid-19 at construction sites, we have calibrated the restart of construction activities, and required that building contractors adhere to safe management measures," said Mr Lee.
He urged those with urgent housing needs to consider purchasing a flat in the resale market, noting that first-time buyers may receive up to $160,000 in housing grants.
A total of 7,862 flats in 11 housing projects spread across eight towns are being offered for sale, making it the biggest sales exercise by the HDB this year. - THE STRAITS TIMES
