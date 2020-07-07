Overseas students who want to study locally can write in: MOE

Students who are studying overseas but now wish to study locally because of the Covid-19 pandemic can write to the autonomous universities (AUs), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

MOE said the AUs have received a "small number" of applications from students studying overseas who wish to be based here.

The ministry said the AUs are prepared to take in as many of these transfer cases as they can, including for courses such as medicine, subject to applicants meeting the admission criteria.

"For existing Singaporean students who are already studying in an overseas university but wish to switch to studying locally, they can write directly to the AUs' admission offices, and their applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis, including whether credit transfers can be granted," said MOE.

MOE said the AUs had extended their application window by two months to mid-May this year for fresh school leavers who intended to pursue their studies overseas but had their plans disrupted.

This is so those who missed the initial March deadline could submit their applications.

To cater to this group, more places have been set aside, and around 2,000 more offers were made by AUs across a range of courses.

MOE said it expects the AU Cohort Participation Rate to increase slightly this year by up to two percentage points from the originally planned 40 per cent.

MODULAR COURSES

For students who are midway through their studies at overseas universities but prefer to wait before resuming their studies, MOE said they can sign up for the Continuing Education and Training modular courses offered by the AUs.

These include the SkillsFuture Series courses across eight emerging areas such as data analytics, finance, and entrepreneurship.

Alternatively, students can choose to enrol in an AU for one semester to continue their learning but will need to discuss with their universities abroad on whether credit transfers are possible, said MOE.

"Taken together, MOE hopes these measures will provide useful options for students who are now reassessing their plans to study overseas due to Covid-19."