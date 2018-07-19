Owners of new entrants to Bib Gourmand list both glad and stressed

On his way to work yesterday, Mr Kasivishvanaath Ayyakkannu, who runs Muthu's Curry, received a text message from a friend, congratulating him on the restaurant making the Singapore Michelin Guide's Bib Gourmand list this year.

The 47-year-old had to do a Google search to find out what the accolade was, and then said he felt pressure to meet the expectations of new customers.

Yesterday, France's Michelin released its Bib Gourmand list for 2018.

Its inspectors pick food establishments that offer good value for money and serve quality food for about $45 a person.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of the 2018 guide on July 25, during which the list of restaurants here that have received its coveted stars will be revealed.

On the local Bib Gourmand list this year are 50 establishments.

Seventeen of them are new entries. They include zi char restaurant Sik Bao Sin in Geylang, Rolina Traditional Hainanese Curry Puff at Tanjong Pagar Plaza Market & Food Centre and nasi lemak restaurant The Coconut Club in Ann Siang Hill.

From last year's list of 38, five were dropped: Sichuan and Cantonese restaurant Peony Jade, Nepalese and North Indian restaurant Shish Mahal, 328 Katong Laksa, Liang Zhao Ji Duck Rice and ramen restaurant Tsuta.

Mr Ayyakkannu, the chief executive of Muthu's Currinary, which owns Muthu's Curry in Race Course Road, said: "The award is recognition for what we have done so far and serves as motivation for us to do even better."

Muthu's Curry was established in 1969 by his late father, Mr Muthu Ayyakkannu, and the restaurant's signature dish is its South Indian-style Fish Head Curry (from $22).

Mr Tan Lee Seng, 52, of Lao Fu Zi Fried Kway Teow in the Old Airport Road Food Centre, was overcome with emotion when he found out his stall made the list.

His late mother, Madam Kuah Quat Keow, started the stall 30 years ago, and died in March last year at age 71. Servings start at $5 a plate.

He said, teary-eyed: "I am happy I won this award but also sad that my mother is not here with me to share the joy of this win.

"The credit for the award goes to her, as she started the stall and taught me everything."

Sik Bao Sin owner and chef Desmond Chia, 50, said long-time customers of his father's zi char dishes at Sik Wai Sin Eating House in Geylang were the ones who encouraged him to start his own place five years ago.

His father retired in 2013 and Sik Wai Sin closed in 2015.

He said: "I have been trained to handle pressure from demanding customers and a full crowd.

"I am the only chef in the kitchen, so I hope my customers will be understanding if their waiting time increases when we get more customers."

Regular customer Chew Thye Chuan works in Woodlands and goes to Geylang once or twice a month for Sik Bao Sin's food.

"That should tell you how much I like the food here. It is inexpensive and offers good value for money," said the 66-year-old, who works in the beverage industry.