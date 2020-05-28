P1 registration for 2021 to go fully online

The P1 registration exercise, which will begin on July 1 and end on Oct 30, will be conducted online in light of the Covid-19 situation.

Registration of children for admission to Primary 1 next year will be conducted online in light of the Covid-19 situation, said the Ministry of Education.

The registration exercise starts on July 1 and ends on Oct 30. The ministry will also be introducing a 25 per cent to 30 per cent cap on some schools' intake of children who are permanent residents.

"This is to prevent any concentration of PR children in our primary schools, provide a more conducive environment to encourage interaction between Singapore citizens and PR children, and facilitate the integration of PR children into Singapore," said MOE.

The cap will apply only to Phases 2C and 2C Supplementary, which are for children who are eligible for Primary 1 next year and have not yet registered in the earlier phases.

The vast majority of primary schools and PR children will not be affected by this cap, said MOE, as their past patterns of PR admissions are well below the cap.

This year, the cap will take effect in 10 schools whose recent patterns of PR admissions are close to 25 per cent to 30 per cent of Primary 1 enrolment.

They are: Bukit Timah Primary School, Bukit View Primary School, Changkat Primary School, Greendale Primary School, Marymount Convent School, North Spring Primary School, Opera Estate Primary School, Pioneer Primary School, Tanjong Katong Primary School and Xingnan Primary School.

The ministry will review and publish yearly the list of schools that will have to reflect a cap on their intake of PR children.

MOE said: "This is to enable parents of PR children to make an informed choice and consider registering their child in other nearby schools if they wish to."

Parents registering their child under Phase 1 will receive and be required to submit the application form and relevant documents to the school through e-mail.

As for Phases 2A1, 2A2 and 2B, parents will be required to complete an online application form to register their child using their SingPass. Parents are reminded to set up their SingPass 2-Step Verification early for smooth commencement of the registration exercise.

Parents who are registering their child under Phases 2C and 2C Supplementary should use the existing Primary One Internet System to register for their choice of school. The link to the online form and user guide will be available on the MOE P1 registration website during the respective registration periods.

Parents who require support to register their child via the online admission exercise may approach the school of their choice for assistance.

The list of primary schools and vacancies available will be updated on the MOE website by mid-June.