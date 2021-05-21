P1 registration for 2022 to be done online from June 30

Parents should set up their Singpass two-step verification early and ensure that their Singpass account is valid before the start of the Primary 1 registration exercise.

Primary 1 registration for next year will be held online from June 30 to Oct 29, in view of the Covid-19 situation, the Ministry of Education (MOE) said yesterday.

Registration for Phase 1 - for children who have a sibling studying in the primary school of choice - will begin on June 30 and the school will provide details on how to register.

For Phases 2A(1) and 2A(2), registration begins on July 7 and July 14 respectively. Registration for Phase 2B begins on July 26.

Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary registrations begin on Aug 3 and Aug 19 respectively.

International students will register during Phase 3.

Parents can submit an indication of interest form on the MOE website between June 1 and June 7, and will be informed of the availability of places in October.

Registration in Phases 1 and 2A(1), 2A(2) and 2B can be done through an online application form.

Parents who did not or could not apply in the earlier phases can apply in Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary on the Primary 1 Internet System (P1-IS).

As both the online application form and P1-IS registration require Singpass, parents should set up their Singpass two-step verification early and ensure their Singpass account is valid before the start of the registration exercise.

Those who need help during registration can contact their school of choice by e-mail or telephone on the respective registration days between 9am and 4.30pm.

Links to the online forms, user guides, declaration process and eligibility criteria can be found at https://www.moe.gov.sg/primary/p1-registration

Parents of prospective Primary 1 pupils can also download and register for MOE's Parents Gateway app using their Singpass account to get updates and more information.

The app gives parents updates on the registration exercise process and requirements.

It will also inform them about administrative tasks before the start of school, such as orientation dates and the purchase of school uniforms and books.