P1 Registration Exercise to take place from July 3 to Oct 31

The 2019 Primary One (P1) Registration Exercise will take place from July 3 to Oct 31.

During this period, all primary schools will be opened for registration from 8am to 11am and 2.30pm to 4.30pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Children born between Jan 2, 2013 and Jan 1, 2014 have to be registered at the exercise for admission to P1 next January.

Phase 1 of registration will be from July 3 to July 4, where parents whose child has older siblings studying in the primary school of choice, can submit the registration form and relevant documents through the sibling, who will be given the form by the school.

For Phases 2A(1) and 2A(2) - children whose parents are alumni members or are former students of the school, as well as children from the MOE kindergarten co-located with the school - parents can submit the forms at the school.

Phase 2B, which starts on July 22, is for children whose parents have volunteered in schools, have affiliations to churches or clan associations linked to the schools, or are active community leaders.

Those with no links to the schools will have to register in Phase 2C, starting on July 30.

Parents can also register their children in Phase 2C and 2C Supplementary via the Primary One Internet System (P1-IS) using their SingPass from 9am on July 29 to 4.30pm on July 31 for Phase 2C registration, and from 9am on Aug 12 to 4.30pm the next day for Phase 2C Supplementary.

The Phase 3 registration for international students will begin in late October.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION

The MOE said that Valour Primary School, who will admit their first P1 cohort in 2020, will operate from Punggol Cove Primary for one school term, from Jan 2 to March 13, before moving to its permanent campus.

The opening of Northshore Primary School will be deferred to Jan 2021 due to projected low demand for school places.

If the child's grandparent or the parent's sibling is the caregiver of the child, parents may register their child using the address of the caregiver.

Starting from this year's exercise, only one parent would need to submit the statutory declaration form and documents in person at the MOE customer service centre.

The caregiver does not need to be present at the centre.

The list of primary schools and vacancies available can be found on the MOE's P1 Registration website.