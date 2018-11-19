PA extends Wellness Programme to residents’ committees

Seniors performing at the celebration lunch for the 10th anniversary of the Wellness Programme.

Seniors will not have to go too far from home to enjoy more active ageing activities, as the People's Association (PA) extends its Wellness Programme from community clubs to residents' committees (RC).

The PA programme for seniors is being extended this year in conjunction with its 10th anniversary.

Called Wellness Time@RC, the new initiative provides a suite of regular active ageing programmes for seniors to join in near their homes. These include health screenings, weekly exercise programmes and social interest groups.

Wellness Time@RC was launched in April and is available at about 200 RCs.

The association aims to roll out Wellness Time@RC to two-thirds of all RCs in Singapore by 2020. There are about 650 RCs.

At a celebration lunch yesterday for the 10th anniversary of the Wellness Programme, Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat said that besides strengthening Singapore's healthcare system and national infrastructure, it is also important for the community to have a strong sense of "gotong royong" (community spirit).

"Everyone has a part to play in building a caring and cohesive society that enables our seniors to age gracefully," said Mr Heng at the event held at Resorts World Convention Centre.

Special adviser to chairman of PA board of management Lim Boon Heng said one reason the programme focuses on forming interest groups is to help promote friendships among the elderly and provide a platform where seniors can interact.

Launched in 2008 to encourage seniors to care for their own health, the PA Wellness Programme has since benefited more than half a million Singaporeans and permanent residents aged 50 and above.

Activities include health screenings, cooking and dance classes, and outdoor activities such as dragon boating and brisk walking.

Housewife Christine Wu, 62, runs a smartphone interest group at Taman Jurong Community Club.

The grandmother of one joined the group in 2012 when she saw her daughter scrolling through Facebook and wanted to learn more.

Today, she teaches other seniors in the group how to use various mobile apps, including WhatsApp, and how to shop online.

She said: "It can be intimidating for seniors to ask for help and at times their children can also become impatient with them while teaching them. So I'm happy to help them learn."

Mrs Yogeswary Rajaaratnam, 77, a retired nurse who teaches callisthenics at different community centres almost every day, said the best part about joining the Wellness Programme activities is being able to stay active.

"It makes me feel younger to help others and staying active keeps me alert.

"I've learnt so much from various activities such as dancing, taiji and even playing the ukulele."