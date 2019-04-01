PA-fronted workshops by women for women to start next month

A new series of workshops fronted by the People's Association - and organised by women for women - will begin next month.

Titled A Better Me, the workshops will target pregnant women and working mothers with young children.

The topics to be covered include family's health and work-life balance.

Senior Minister of State for the Environment and Water Resources and Health Amy Khor announced this at an International Women's Day conference yesterday.

"Many women continue to grapple with whether they should devote more time to care for their family, and juggle their many roles as wife, mother, daughter, employee or employer, and caregiver," Dr Khor said.

"But the irony is that often these women juggling multiple roles have little to no time to take charge of their own health."

The workshop series will help give women the skills and knowledge to take charge of their own health and also their family's, as well as tips on how to maintain a work-life balance.

This is the first time that the People's Association Women's Integration Network Council (WIN Council) is collaborating with the Association of Women Doctors Singapore and the Empowered Women Entrepreneurs association to build a network of community support and address women's needs, by working with women's organisations.

Also speaking at the conference, Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu encouraged more of such collaborations by these women's groups.

"There are women's groups out there that support working women with different needs. We need to bring them closer to the community so that more women can benefit," Ms Fu said.

The workshops run by the Association of Women Doctors will cover nutrition, mental health and emergency assistance techniques, as well as bone, eye and dental health for women and children.

As part of the workshops run by the Empowered Women Entrepreneurs, there will be lessons on work-life balance, parenting styles, breastfeeding issues and communicating with children.

Up to 1,000 women will be able to attend these talks to be held across the island.

They are encouraged to meet, connect and keep in touch with each other, as well as form support groups.