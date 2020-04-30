PA introduces webinars for circuit breaker period

PA is collaborating with local start-up YoRipe on a webinars series. The first webinar will be on May 2 by Chef Aaron Tan.

The People’s Association (PA) has introduced three different webinars series to encourage residents to stay active while at home.

The first series is the industry guru series which is a collaboration between PA’s PMET Network and their communities and corporate partners to better engage PMETs (professionals, managers, executives and technicians).

They focus on themes such as happiness, positivity and resilience.

This series consist of three webinars taking place from Apr 30 to May 7- practising cybersecurity, understanding social business and adapting to online marketing.

It will be hosted by industry experts, entrepreneurs, and business founders.

Secondly, PA will be collaborating with YoRipe, a local start-up that curates interesting recipes for all diets, on a series of stress-free cooking recipes.

The webinars will be conducted by PA celebrity chefs and culinary trainers and encourage families to utilise their ingredients better to create new dishes.

This series will begin on May 2 with Chef Aaron Tan.

The third webinar series is a collaboration with Singapore University of Social Sciences Gerontology Programme and SportsSG aimed at the elderly, and their families.

The 10 episodes in the series will cover topics such as mental wellness , an introduction to virtual tools, fitness and nutrition.

Interested participants may visit PA Courses Facebook page (go.gov.sg/PACoursesFB) to sign up and to get more information.

Mr Kia Siang Wei, director (Lifeskills & Lifestyle), PA said in a media statement: “The beauty of the webinar is that it allows residents and speaker to have a two-way interaction and share in real-time, just like how it is during an actual course or seminar.”