Pace of reopening depends on hospital load: Observers

People sitting in groups of two at a mall amid tightened Covid-19 measures. The multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic noted that the doubling of daily cases in Singapore was taking longer.

A week after Singapore entered a stabilisation phase on Sept 27, it saw new Covid-19 infection numbers breach the 3,000 figure for the first time, sparking concern among some of the impact on the healthcare system.

But the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic also noted that the reproduction rate has slowed, with the doubling of cases now taking longer.

Experts The Straits Times spoke to say the higher number of infections is not unexpected, but whether the pace of increase now dovetails with what the task force views as a stable number to stay the course towards reopening is unclear.

Associate Professor Hsu Li Yang, an infectious diseases expert at the NUS Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, said the task force has not given any indication that the rise in case numbers is beyond the projections it is using.

"It may be a bit difficult to use the daily case numbers to estimate whether the trends are stabilising, because it is plausible that many cases of Covid-19 are diagnosed by ART (antigen rapid test) alone now, and these cases are not reported to the Ministry of Health," added Prof Hsu.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who co-chairs the task force, highlighted the challenge in predicting a peak, saying on Oct 2 there was a range of views, with some thinking the current wave will peak at about 5,000 new daily cases while others think it will be around 10,000 daily cases.

One figure to look out for is the reproduction rate, said Dr Leong Hoe Nam, an infectious diseases specialist from the Rophi Clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

He highlighted the longer duration between the doubling period seen here recently, which suggests the daily number of new cases could plateau soon.

"If we can keep it under 6,000 daily cases, we should be fine... I am hoping the United States experience will be repeated with us," added Dr Leong.

DECLINE

After almost three months of a rapid rise in new infections, the US last week reported a decline in coronavirus-related hospital admissions and daily cases, with the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention projecting the number of new infections to plunge further.

The task force had noted that the doubling of daily cases in Singapore was taking longer. From Sept 3, cases had doubled every seven days, with more than 840 cases reported on Sept 16. It then took about 10 days for the cases to hit just over 1,700 cases.

Although more than 80 per cent of the population is fully vaccinated, with booster shots rolled out for those above 50 years old, the number of new cases continue to climb.

Prof Hsu said local and international data show that the efficacy of current Covid-19 vaccines at preventing infection drops substantially after several months, especially against the Delta variant, although their efficacy at preventing severe infection and death has not changed significantly.

"That accounts for the increasing case numbers even though approximately 83 per cent of our population have received both doses. This does not mean we cannot open up, but that we must still take care to prevent our hospitals and primary care clinics from being overwhelmed," he added.

The pace at which Singapore reopens will depend on the hospital load, said Dr Leong.

"If it gets worse, even regular medical services may be compromised. Hence, MOH is taking a pre-emptive approach in building community treatment facilities. But if these facilities get overwhelmed, the hospitals will be under heat again."