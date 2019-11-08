Panasonic puts up $20,000 to boost firefly population here

(Top) Adult mangrove fireflies at Pasir Ris Park. (Bottom) Panasonic Asia Pacific staff planting a tree and learning about fireflies at the park.

The local firefly population just received a boost. Panasonic Asia Pacific has put up $20,000 for a project to boost the firefly population at Pasir Ris Park in a year-long partnership with the National Parks Board (NParks).

The Firefly Species Recovery Programme aims to improve the firefly habitat in Pasir Ris Park's mangrove zone and to better understand the optimal conditions for the fireflies to thrive.

Not commonly seen here, fireflies are highly sensitive to changes in their environment and their presence is a good indicator of a healthy mangrove habitat.

The Pasir Ris Park mangrove, which has not been disturbed by development for over 50 years, is home to the highest density of fireflies here and is the only site on mainland Singapore with a publicly accessible population.

Panasonic's $20,000 will go to the Garden City Fund, a registered charity established by NParks, and it will also provide volunteers to support mangrove forest conservation efforts.

The project will look to plant mangrove trees and reduce light pollution using wildlife-friendly lights along the mangrove zone.