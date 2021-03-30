Pandemic shows strong healthcare system is key: DPM Heng

(From left) Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat, Mrs Heng, Health Minister Gan Kim Yong and SGH chief executive Kenneth Kwek planting a longan tree at the hospital's new garden yesterday.

In just 50 days, Singapore General Hospital (SGH) turned a carpark into a fullfledged Covid-19 isolation ward – an achievement that testifies to how resilient and innovative the country’s healthcare system has been over the past year, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat yesterday.

The pandemic has underscored the importance of building a resilient and robust system as Singapore presses ahead with efforts to transform healthcare, he added.

“We must continue to strengthen our systems and capabilities, and our frontline workers must remain nimble and adaptable in responding to this virus and future crises,” Mr Heng said at SGH’s 200th anniversary celebrations, which were streamed online.

In his speech, Mr Heng, who is also Finance Minister, commended staff members for their dedication and commitment, saying: “I am glad that you also faced the uncertainties with courage, and adapted and innovated as the situation evolved.”

Singapore’s healthcare transformation journey is not yet complete, he said, listing three more areas of change.

First, the country is shifting its focus from providing healthcare to actively promoting a healthy lifestyle. The number of people with chronic ailments such as diabetes has grown, he said, noting that these conditions can become complicated if not managed well and may severely impact quality of life.

A second area of transformation is greater integration in healthcare, with each institution taking a “holistic and multi-disciplinary approach”.

Better collaboration among various institutions – from polyclinics to hospitals, as well as with the private sector and wider community – is also a must, he said.

Lastly, Singapore continues to transform by pursuing healthcare innovation. “Much of the improvements to health outcomes and cost efficiency in past decades are due to our investments in science and technology,” said Mr Heng.

He also reiterated the Government’s pledge that all Singaporeans will have access to “affordable, appropriate and quality healthcare” even as the population ages.

He called on Singaporeans to place a heavier emphasis on staying active and healthy, adding: “As a society, we must take greater collective responsibility, whether it is through social risk pooling, such as MediShield Life and CareShield Life, or through the taxes we each contribute, so that we can build a fairer and more equitable society for all.”

A total of 800 people tuned in to yesterday’s online celebrations, where SGH chief executive Kenneth Kwek highlighted the hospital’s defining values of purpose, passion, courage and grit.

“Our people have grit; the tenacity to hang on and keep going, even when the going is tough... Each time, we pick up the pieces and learn to be better,” he said.

