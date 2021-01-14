Panel calls for flexible work arrangements to promote mental wellness

Employers should consider putting in place flexible working arrangements to promote mental wellness among employees as more of them return to the office amid the pandemic, a panel of mental health experts and business leaders said yesterday.

"Some people might be afraid or anxious about returning to work because of the risk of contracting the virus when travelling during peak hours. Supervisors could take a more understanding view and allow employees to come in during off-peak hours," said Professor John Wong Chee Meng, a mental health expert at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

He was among those who spoke at the a panel discussion moderated by Singapore Kindness Movement general secretary Dr William Wan.

Given that many have already been working from home for months, Prof Wong said: "It's a good time, during the pandemic, for all workplaces to consider how they may recalibrate work arrangements to provide better work-life balance for employees."

Citing a survey in August last year by Engagerocket, an employee engagement and performance software provider, which found that most Singaporeans wished to continue working from home, professional speaker and entrepreneur, Ms Wong Su-Yen, said companies should think about how best to support their employees in doing so.

"It might require a shift in budget from real estate to support in other ways," said Ms Wong, adding that employers could ensure the right ergonomics for their employees and good Wi-Fi connections when they work from home.

Beyond working arrangements, the panellists also highlighted the importance of providing emotional support to employees by creating a more empathetic work environment. Ms Irene Ang, chief executive and founder of local entertainment agency Fly Entertainment, said she has learnt to spot the signs of emotional distress among her staff and reach out when necessary.

Signs of work anxiety include being flustered and having difficulty focusing or remembering things, said Ms Nabiilah Hanifah, a counsellor at rehabilitation centre Club Heal.

Prof Wong also highlighted that the most visible sign of stress is irritability, which can be observed in day-to-day conversations.