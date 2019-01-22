Aloysius Pang stable after two operations for chest and abdominal injuries

(From left) Ms Ivy Low, head of Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency, and Mr Dasmond Koh, the manager of Aloysius Pang.

Local actor Aloysius Pang, 28, was in stable condition after undergoing two successful operations for chest and abdomen injuries that he suffered during a military exercise in New Zealand last Saturday.

In an update yesterday, the Ministry of Defence said Pang, who holds the rank of Corporal First Class (NS), had abdominal surgery at Waikato Hospital in Hamilton on Saturday evening and follow-up relook surgery, which was planned for yesterday morning.

A medical team from Singapore is working with the doctors in New Zealand to provide Pang with the best possible care, Mindef added.

Tan Tock Seng Hospital's chief of trauma, Dr Teo Li Tserng, was asked by the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) to help manage Pang's injuries and recovery.

In a video attached with the Mindef statement, Dr Teo said Pang's second surgery had gone well and he was stable.

"He is awake, alert, and he is breathing on his own, not requiring any mechanical ventilation," he added.

Dr Teo said they plan to continue to stabilise Pang before bringing him back to Singapore.

Mindef said that the incident occurred while Pang was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer.

Pang, an armament technician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, was taking part in Exercise Thunder Warrior.

The annual artillery live-firing military exercise started on Jan 5 and will end on Feb 5.

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

During a press conference by Pang's management agency NoonTalk Media yesterday afternoon, his manager Dasmond Koh used the Mandarin phrase "bei ya shang" ("pinned" or "crushed") to describe how Pang had sustained his injuries.

Mr Koh, 46, did not reveal further details and added in Mandarin: "We have to wait for the investigation report to be released before we can let everyone know what were the exact circumstances."

There is no time frame for when Pang will be brought back to Singapore or when he will make a full recovery, but Mr Koh said he wants the actor to take a break for at least six months to recuperate.

Ms Karen Yew, Mediacorp's head of corporate marketing and communications, said it would need to recast Pang's lead role in Channel 8 drama My One In A Million - which was due to start filming next month - after being informed that he needs to focus on his recovery.

Visibly upset with his voice breaking several times, Mr Koh said: "He loves to work... He told his mother he wants to recover quickly so he can come back and shoot."

Mr Koh thanked Mindef for its quick reaction and for the assistance it has given Pang's family after the incident.

Mindef arranged for Pang's mother to fly to New Zealand on Sunday morning and she spoke to him in the hospital that night.

Pang's father and second oldest brother joined her yesterday evening. His oldest brother will fly over today. Mr Koh flew to New Zealand last night.

Ms Ivy Low, head of Mediacorp's The Celebrity Agency, who was at yesterday's press conference, said Pang would have many future opportunities after he recovers fully.

"He is still young," she said.

"Whenever he is ready, we will be ready for him."