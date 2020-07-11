PAP defeats SDP to take Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC

The PAP candidates for Marsiling-Yew Tee distribute flyers at the Woodlands interchange on 02 July 2020: From left: Alex Yam, Lawrence Wong, Zaqy Mohamad, and Hany Soh.

The People’s Action Party (PAP) team led by National Development Minister Lawrence Wong defeated a Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) team to win the Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC with 63.18 per cent of the votes.

The four-member lineup includes Minister of State for Manpower and National Development Zaqy Mohamad, 45, two-term MP Alex Yam, 39, and lawyer Hany Soh, 33.

The SDP team had business development strategist Benjamin Pwee, 52, education consultant Damanhuri Abas, 49, account manager Khung Wai Yeen, 38, and Bryan Lim, 43, an assistant director at a local hospital.

Marsiling-Yew Tee was introduced as a new electoral division in 2015.

It was created in response to an influx of new Housing Board flats in the north of Singapore.

The margin of victory is a decline from the results of the 2015 election, when Mr Wong co-anchored the PAP team with then Speaker of Parliament Halimah Yacob to victory with a 68.7 per cent of the votes against an SDP side.

Madam Halimah later resigned as Speaker of Parliament and MP in 2017 to stand in the presidential election.

Mr Zaqy, who was grassroots adviser to Chua Chu Kang GRC where he was an MP, took on a similar role in Marsiling-Yew Tee and worked with the three remaining MPs there.

Speaking to The Straits Times at the PAP Limbang Branch, Mr Zaqy acknowledged the drop in vote share and said: “I’m new so it’s a learning journey for me in terms of understanding the electorate, to also analyse and see the areas I can improve, which of our program resonated with our voters and which we need to improve further...

“I’m just thankful to Marsiling-Yew Tee residents, for giving us a mandate forward for us to serve you for the next five years.

“There are two concerns on the ground, the Covid-19 pandemic, the economy and jobs. These are important things in which we also need to look at and how we can keep Singaporeans safe and maintain their livelihood...

“We will strive to help Singaporeans tide over this crisis.”

Both Mr Wong and SDP’s Mr Pwee had known each other from their time in civil service.

The latter had spoken of the contest being a “friendly but serious showdown”.

But things heated up on Wednesday, when Mr Wong delivered a strongly-worded criticism of SDP during an online rally.

He said the SDP has no qualms about spreading falsehoods, had been bombarding voters with negativity, and did not account for how it will fund its manifesto proposals.

“Now, we always welcome different views and perspectives, to enrich our debates, and to help formulate better policies for the benefit of all Singaporeans,” he said.

“But our debates must always be grounded in facts, not falsehoods or distorted half truths.”

Mr Wong also said SDP had been trying to claim undue credit for upgrading projects in Marsiling-Yew Tee, without elaborating on what these projects were.

On the accusation about claiming undeserved credit, Mr Pwee flagged SDP’s work in raising awareness about two blocks in Marsiling that could not get lift access on every floor.

It started a petition on the issue in January. In March, the Government announced a grant to help residents affected by lift upgrading issues to move out.

SDP, which had also published a list of how it plans to fund its spending, then issued another response through its chairman Professor Paul Tambyah.

Prof Tambyah said: “Unfortunately, Minister Wong, like many of the other ministers, has been reluctant to engage us on (manifesto) issues but has resorted to personal attacks and mischaracterisation of our campaign.”

He added: “We need to highlight issues which affect the quality of life of our residents no matter how negative these may appear.” — THE STRAITS TIMES