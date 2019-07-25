PAP leadership must be ‘anchored on trust’: DPM Heng

The fourth-generation political leadership has to grow the "reservoir of trust" their predecessors have built at a time when politics has become increasingly contested, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

"In a time of change, the PAP's approach to leadership must continue to be anchored on trust, unity and constructive politics," he told 300 party activists at the People's Action Party Policy Forum's 15th anniversary dinner last night.

The forum was set up in 2004 to give rank-and-file party members a platform to engage government leaders on policy issues. Mr Heng had a closed-door dialogue with activists following the dinner.

In his address, the ruling party's first assistant secretary-general noted how successive generations of PAP leaders built up trust with the people, starting with first prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and his team.

Mr Heng had made similar points in a speech last month, when he announced the Singapore Together movement - the latest citizen engagement exercise helmed by 4G leaders to partner Singaporeans in designing solutions across a wider range of issues and policy areas.

But trust between the people and their leaders cannot be inherited, he said, warning the hard-earned bond can be easily lost in today's uncertain and volatile world, where a wave of disillusionment is sweeping across many mature societies.

He said Singaporeans are now more diverse than in previous generations, with different views, values and expectations.

NEVER EXPLOIT DIFFERENCES

While political parties in some countries have exploited such differences, Mr Heng cautioned that the PAP should never let this happen in Singapore.

The party has to keep and grow the people's trust by always implementing policies with the longer-term interests of Singaporeans at heart, he said.

"Even in tough times we do the right thing, not the convenient thing… We must resist a downward spiral towards populism and not hesitate to call out those who deal with empty promises and shallow slogans.

"We must not go down the road of divisive politics, along racial or religious lines, or pander to narrow interests," he said.

"We strive to represent Singaporeans from all walks of life, win support from the broad middle," he added.

Mr Heng also highlighted former deputy prime minister S. Rajaratnam's call for parties to focus on problem-solving in 1971 - what he termed a "democracy of deeds" - rather than on slogans and words.

Fifty years on, Singaporeans "must continue to uphold this spirit of constructive problem-solving", he said.