PAP needs to review issues that led to vote swing: Tan Chuan-Jin

The People's Action Party (PAP) will have to examine what are the broader issues that caused a swing in votes against it at the election, said Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin yesterday.

The 51-year-old noted that PAP saw a swing against it across the board, including in his Marine Parade GRC.

The PAP garnered 61.24 per cent of the popular vote, and saw its vote share fall in every group representation constituency and single seat it contested compared with the 2015 election, except MacPherson and Mountbatten SMCs.

Mr Tan's team defeated its Workers' Party opponents with 57.76 per cent of the votes, down from 64.07 per cent in 2015.

Asked if Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong's retirement from politics was a factor, he replied Mr Goh would have had to step down at some point.

"It's not one single factor, because if it's one single factor, then frankly, it wouldn't affect other areas as well, but there is an overall swing," he told reporters after a walkabout in Ubi Avenue 1.

The team led by Mr Tan comprised incumbents Seah Kian Peng, 58, and Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong, 50, as well as new faces Mohd Fahmi Aliman, 47, and Tan See Leng, 55.

On young voters, he said: "I think they would like to feel that their voices are heard more."

"It's not possible for every single person to be involved, but can we have more platforms? I think that can be done," he said.

Mr Tan added that apps such as Zoom, Instagram and Facebook are alternative platforms that allow him to engage with different groups of residents.

"Generally, people, even (those) my age, will feel like we want to participate because unlike, say, earlier generations, our education level is a lot higher. We're a lot more aware of things. We would like to feel that we matter and we're not just some anonymous entity."

Asked if he was disappointed, Mr Tan said it "depends on how you want to look at it".

He pointed to how there was unhappiness among the population at large during his first election in 2011, which saw the PAP return to power with its lowest-ever vote share of 60.1 per cent.

In 2015, the party scored a resounding win with 69.9 per cent of the votes - a result that has been attributed to factors such as the death of founding prime minister Lee Kuan Yew and the feel-good effect from SG50 celebrations.

"That's democracy, that's the people's choice. They have their reasons," said Mr Tan.

"Some people come up to me and say, 'I support you, I like you, but (I am) not ready to give you the vote because I would like to have a choice.' So there's that element. And there will also be those that are not happy with how we have performed."