PAP new face Hany Soh breaks foot on house visits

Lawyer Hany Soh, a first-time candidate and member of the People's Action Party team contesting in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC, will not be able to conduct house visits in the days leading up to Friday's polls after she fell and fractured her foot.

The 33-year-old said in a Facebook post on Sundaythat she had been running from door to door during her house visits as she did not want residents to wait too long for her.

She missed a step and fell, resulting in a fracture in her left foot.

"It looks like I will have to cut down on my house visits for the next four weeks," she wrote.

Ms Soh said she hopes to meet as many Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC and Woodgrove residents as possible in other settings, such as at coffee shops.

Her group representation constituency teammates said they will help Ms Soh with house visits and walkabouts.

The team also includes Minister for National Development Lawrence Wong, 47, Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, 45, and backbencher Alex Yam, 39.

They will be up against a Singapore Democratic Party team comprising Mr Bryan Lim, 43, an assistant director at a local hospital, Mr Khung Wai Yeen, 38, an account manager, Mr Damanhuri Abas, 49, an education consultant, and Mr Benjamin Pwee, 52, a business development strategist.