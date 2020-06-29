PAP team in Sengkang GRC to be led by Ng Chee Meng

Labour chief Ng Chee Meng will lead the People's Action Party team contesting the new Sengkang GRC at the July 10 election.

Mr Ng, who was an MP for Pasir-Ris Punggol GRC, went on a walkabout in Compassvale yesterday with the other members of his team - Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin, and new face, lawyer Raymond Lye.

They wore T-shirts with the words "Sengkang GRC" on them and spoke about what they could bring to the constituency if elected.

Analysts expect a close fight betw een the PAP and the Workers' Party in Sengkang GRC, a new constituency formed by taking the Sengkang Central ward from Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC and combining it with the single seat of Punggol East and part of Sengkang West SMC.

Mr Ng, 51, noted that Sengkang has a younger demographic and said his team is paying attention to young families.

"The key thing is to help them keep their jobs and when displaced, help them (get) new jobs. Beyond this, we also want to address municipal issues," he said adding that residents can look forward to new community clubs and an aquatic playground.

Mr Lye, 54, who is tipped to replace PAP veteran Charles Chong, noted that Rivervale was the first part of Sengkang town to be built and its residents are probably slightly older.

The Punggol East Citizens Consultative Committee chairman would therefore like to bring in more barrier-free access routes, covered linkways and senior activity centres.

Mr Ng and his team will vie with the WP team that could include the party's new candidates such as economist Jamus Lim, social activist Raeesah Khan, and equity research analyst Louis Chua Kheng Wee, who have been walking the ground there.

On facing the WP, Mr Ng said: "We welcome competition for the good of our GRC and for Singapore. My focus, my team's focus, will (be) on our residents - to bring the very best, regardless of the different issues of politics."

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong will again lead the PAP team in Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC in the coming election. The team will include Minister of State for National Development and Manpower Zaqy Mohamad, Mr Alex Yam and a new face, lawyer Hany Soh, 33.

The SDP has indicated that it will again contest Marsiling-Yew Tee GRC. Three likely candidates for the GRC are Mr Bryan Lim, 43, an assistant director at a local hospital, Mr Damanhuri Bin Abas, 49, an education consultant, and Dr James Gomez, 55, a political scientist.

Two new women candidates from PAP are set to be fielded in Sembawang GRC. They are Ms Poh Li San, Changi Airport Group's vice-president for Terminal 5 Planning, and Ms Mariam Jaafar, Singapore managing director and partner at the Boston Consulting Group.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung will helm the PAP's five-man slate in Sembawang, which also includes lawyer Vikram Nair and ophthalmologist Lim Wee Kiak. They are set to face off against the National Solidarity Party, which contested the constituency in the 2015 election.

FOR MORE, READ THE STRAITS TIMES