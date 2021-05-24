PAP women’s and youth wings to submit paper on women’s issues

The People's Action Party's (PAP) women's wing and youth wing will present to the Government in the coming months a joint paper with proposals on furthering women's development.

In Facebook posts yesterday, PAP women's wing chairman Josephine Teo and Young PAP chairman Janil Puthucheary said the paper will set out recommendations on helping women thrive in a digitalised post-Covid-19 world.

Mrs Teo said the pandemic has increased the stresses and strains that women face in their careers and family life.

The paper will also address three other areas, she added.

First, how to give women more choices at home, in the workplace and in society.

Second, how to promote, between men and women, more equal sharing of caregiving responsibilities for children and elders.

Third, how to rally the whole of society to advance women's development, recognising that men can also help remove barriers.

Noting that today will mark the 60th anniversary of the Women's Charter, Mrs Teo and Dr Janil said they hoped the joint paper would "set new foundations for the future of women in Singapore" as the charter did in 1961.

Jurong GRC MP Rahayu Mahzam, an adviser to the PAP women's wing, told The Straits Times that the recommendations came out of discussions and surveys conducted with members of the public from all walks of life earlier this year.

More than 1,500 comments and suggestions were gathered through online dialogues and a survey on caregiving created in collaboration with the National Trades Union Congress, she said.

Ms Rahayu said issues related to the perennial challenge of caregiving, which disproportionately falls on women, came up often during the discussions.

Ms Rahayu declined to reveal specific recommendations that will be made in the paper. She said they are still being refined following an online meeting between members of the women's wing and Young PAP on Saturday.