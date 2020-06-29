PAP's big guns fan out across island to canvass support

Mohd Fahmi Aliman, DPM Heng Swee Keat and Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin greeting three Workers' Party members at Eunos Crescent market and food centre.

The PAP's big guns fanned out across the island to canvass support for party members as preparations for the July 10 polls kicked into high gear yesterday.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong created some early morning buzz among the breakfast crowd at the Mayflower Market and Food Centre when he arrived at about 9am with the incumbent Kebun Baru MP Henry Kwek.

Both men posed for photos with residents, greeted stallholders and spoke to residents.

In response to a resident's remark that he was a "very important person", Mr Lee smiled and said Mr Kwek was the "important person" that they should be looking out for.

Mr Lee will again lead the PAP team in Ang Mo Kio GRC, which includes the Teck Ghee ward he has held since 1984.

CHALLENGE

Mr Kwek is likely to face a challenge from Progress Singapore Party candidate Kumaran Pillai, who runs a consultancy to develop start-ups.

Mr Pillai, who was also on a walkabout at the market, posed for photos with Mr Lee and Mr Kwek, and handed out fliers and tissue packets with the PSP logo to Kebun Baru residents.

At the Eunos Crescent Market and Food Centre in Marine Parade GRC, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat was joined by Speaker Tan Chuan-Jin and Senior Minister of State for Law and Health Edwin Tong, as well as new faces Mohd Fahmi Aliman and Tan See Leng.

Mr Fahmi, who stepped down as deputy chief executive of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore in March, is tipped to replace Professor Fatimah Lateef, expected to retire as MP.

Dr Tan, former group chief executive and managing director of IHH Healthcare, will likely take over from Emeritus Senior Minister Goh Chok Tong, who is retiring as an MP.

Mr Heng then made a beeline to the newly formed Sengkang GRC.

In Compassvale, he went on a walkabout with labour chief Ng Chee Meng, Senior Minister of State for Transport and Health Lam Pin Min, Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Home Affairs and Health Amrin Amin and lawyer Raymond Lye.

They are expected to form the PAP team in Sengkang GRC.

Mr Heng saved his own constituency for last, when he visited the Tampines Round Market with fellow Tampines GRC MP Desmond Choo.

Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC MPs Chong Kee Hiong and Ng Eng Hen, who is also the Defence Minister, with new face Gan Siow Huang, were also on a walkabout.

Ms Gan, Singapore's first woman brigadier-general, is expected to be part of the PAP team for Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC.

In Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC, new PAP candidates Desmond Tan and Mohamed Sharael Mohd Taha joined Mr Zainal Sapari at a walkabout at Loyang Point shopping mall.

Mr Tan was chief executive of the People's Association and a former brigadier-general, while Mr Sharael is vice-president at Singapore Aero Engine Services on a secondment from Rolls Royce.

Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon visited the Ang Mo Kio 628 Market and Food Centre with PAP new face Yip Hon Weng, who is former group chief of the Silver Generation Office under the Agency for Integrated Care.

The market is located in Dr Koh's Yio Chu Kang single seat.

Dr Koh has not confirmed if he will remain in Yio Chu Kang.

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: JOYCE LIM, KOK YUFENG, VENGADESHWARAN SUBRAMANIAM, TOH WEN LI & JEAN IAU