Singapore

PAP’s Lim Biow Chuan retains Mountbatten with 73.8% of votes

PAP’s Lim Biow Chuan retains Mountbatten with 73.8% of votes
People's Action Party Member and Candidate for the General Election 2020 Lim Biow Chuan.PHOTO: SPH
Jul 11, 2020 04:03 am

People’s Action Party incumbent Lim Biow Chuan retained the single-member constituency of Mountbatten with a 73.84 per cent win, beating first-time candidate Sivakumaran Chellappa of Peoples Voice, who had 26.16 per cent of the votes.

This will be Mr Lim’s third term as MP for Mountbatten SMC, a constituency with 24,246 voters. 

He first stood on his own as a candidate in 2011 after Mountbatten was hived off from the Marine Parade group representation constituency. 

The 57-year-old had entered politics in 2006 as a member of the Marine Parade GRC team, which was awarded a walkover in the general election that year. 

Mr Lim retained his seat in the July 10 polls with a higher margin than in 2015, when he won 71.86 per cent (15,331) of the votes. 

During his campaign, Mr Lim often referred to Mountbatten residents as “family”, and thanked them for the privilege of serving them for so many years. 

PAP's Tanjong Pagar GRC team, Chan Chun Sing talks to the media at PAP’s Buona Vista Branch headquarters on July 11, 2020. With him are his team mates Indranee Rajah, Joan Pereira, Alvin Tan and Eric Chua.
Singapore

PAP retains Tanjong Pagar GRC with 63% of the vote

Related Stories

5 hot spots of GE2020: How the battle was won

PAP wins Pasir Ris-Punggol GRC with 64% of votes

PAP takes Sembawang GRC with 67%

He told The Straits Times after a morning walkabout that he never took any vote for granted, despite having had extensive experience serving the constituency. 

In his constituency political broadcast speech, Mr Lim said that reaching out to residents and engaging them are important for an MP, adding that he has reflected residents’ feedback to the Government to make Mountbatten a better place. 

He cited how he got the Land Transport Authority to build two lifts for the pedestrian overhead bridge in Jalan Batu, so seniors can cross the road safely. 

He also got the authorities to improve the safety of the Marine Parade roundabout, among other things. 
Mr Chellappa, a 57-year-old private educator, had said in his televised speech that people’s interests were often not represented to the Government. 

In the previous two elections, Mr Lim faced lawyer Jeannette Chong-Aruldoss, who stood as a National Solidarity Party candidate in the 2011 General Election, and then as a Singapore People’s Party candidate in 2015. - THE STRAITS TIMES

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

GENERAL ELECTION 2020