Parents battle back-to-school jitters

It is important for parents to prepare their childrenl, especially those who are starting primary school.

The new school term starts on Jan 2, and it can be stressful for both parents and children.

Ms Georgina Tan, 35, is particularly anxious as she is concerned if her oldest daughter will be ready for primary school on Wednesday.

Ms Tan, who works in the hotel industry, told The New Paper: "People will say that I am a kiasu first-time parent, but there are a lot of things that I am worried about."

Ms Tan had to teach her daughter how to raise her hand, speak up and ask questions if she does not understand what her teacher is saying.

"Even basic things like making sure she knows how to clean after herself when she goes to the toilet is something that I have to prepare her for," added Ms Tan.

As she is also concerned about her daughter's ability to cope with school work, she has received contact numbers of some private tutors so that she will be ready if her daughter needs help with studies.

Ms Tan said: "I cannot be with her throughout her life in school so as a parent, I always worry about her well-being, always wondering if she is okay especially in a new environment and surrounded by new people."

Mrs Sunita Raj, on the other hand, no longer gets the jitters as she is used to the experience.

Her daughter is 16 and waiting for O-level examination results, and her son will be entering Secondary 1 next year.

CONCERN

The 47-year-old housewife told TNP: "I still get a bit concerned, but I am not as worried as when my daughter entered primary school for the first time.

"When my son went to his secondary school orientation, I saw he was able to make friends easily so I feel like there is nothing to be worried about."

Clinical psychologist Carol Balhetchet said it is important for parents to mentally and emotionally prepare their children before they go to school, especially those who will be starting primary school.

Dr Balhetchet told TNP: "It is the child's first time going into a very structured system as compared with kindergarten or play school, where parents are still allowed to visit or observe them from outside the windows."

She stressed that parents need to let their child know that they are accessible at all times.

"If the child has a phone, you should give them your mobile number so that they have a sense of security despite your absence," said Dr Balhetchet.

She also advised parents to be there for their child when they get home from school and to always ask how they are.

"Even if you cannot be there for the child physically, give them a call when they end school and ask about their day so that the child can offload to you rather than keep it all in," she said.

Dr Balhetchet added that there are two types of parents - the ones who take everything in stride and the ones who over protect their child.

She said: "It is crucial for children to learn about and experience the real world. Children are more resilient than what parents give them credit for."