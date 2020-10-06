Parents of newborns to get more support to help with expenses

This one-off support measure comes on top of the Baby Bonus Cash Gift, which provides eligible parents up to $10,000 in benefits.

There will be additional support for parents of newborns, to help those who have postponed their plans to have children due to the financial uncertainty brought about by the pandemic, said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat.

This one-off support measure comes on top of the Baby Bonus Cash Gift, which provides eligible parents up to $10,000 in benefits, he said in a ministerial statement yesterday.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Office Indranee Rajah, who oversees the National Population and Talent Division, will share more details on this soon, he added.

In his statement, Mr Heng pledged to continue supporting households amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Financial aid under support schemes will continue to flow to households in the coming months, Mr Heng said.

This month, for instance, eligible households will receive more rebates on their utility bills through the goods and services tax voucher U-Save scheme.

Mr Heng also noted that despite efforts to help companies, some firms, especially in the hardest-hit sectors, may not survive or may have to release their workers.

The Government will continue to support workers who have lost their jobs by helping them acquire new skills and move into firms that are hiring, he pledged.

As at end-August, the National Jobs Council has curated 117,500 opportunities under the SGUnited Jobs and Skills Package, he noted.

To help those who have lost their jobs, the Covid-19 Support Grant, which helps Singaporeans who have been laid off or have suffered significant income loss, has been extended to December.

Beyond this year, the Government is studying support measures for self-employed people and workers who are most vulnerable, said Mr Heng.