Parents, students relieved about topics being removed from PSLE

Primary 6 pupil Nicole Seah said it has been harder for her to concentrate during HBL, leaving her less time to prepare for the PSLE.

The reduction of the number of topics for the Primary School Leaving Examination (PSLE) this year comes as a relief to Primary 6 pupils and their parents.

The Ministry of Education (MOE) said on June 23 that common last topics (CLTs) will be removed from the PSLE this year.

This is a set of topics in the subject syllabus for the graduating cohorts that all schools teach last, and which can be dropped from the scope of national examinations should unforeseen circumstances affect their being taught in full.

Primary 6 pupil Tan E-Xin, said: "I am relieved because this gives me more time to focus on the topics I am weaker in."

Her mother, Ms Suzan Koa, 51, a housewife, said reducing topics is a fair move.

"This year's Primary 6 kids are already disadvantaged after the circuit breaker last year. Primary 5 was a content-heavy year for them, and they are still trying to catch up," she said.

In announcing this move, MOE said Primary 6 pupils may face additional disruptions to their learning, as a significant proportion of them may be below 12 - the age at which they can be eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.

"With the more infectious variants of the Covid-19 virus, the need for occasional instances of full home-based learning (HBL) in our primary schools (with Covid-19 cases) cannot be ruled out," it said.

The ministry acknowledged that younger pupils may not learn as effectively during HBL.

SECOND YEAR

This is the second year that CLTs are being removed from the PSLE in light of the Covid-19 situation.

Primary 6 pupil Nicole Seah, 12, said: "Fewer topics means less stress, especially if HBL were to take place again."

Her father, Mr Seah Wee Leong, said he is worried about Covid-19 clusters in primary schools, as the pupils cannot be vaccinated.

"Not only will this mean my kid risks getting infected, but it may also cause disruptions to lessons and exams," said the 43-year-old civil servant.

Some pupils mentioned challenges in HBL, like the difficulty in following online lessons and screen fatigue.

Nicole said: "It is harder for me to understand and concentrate during HBL. So I have to do more work to catch up, and I feel like I have less time to prepare for the PSLE."

Parents also agreed that HBL poses additional challenges for younger pupils.

Mr Seah said: "HBL works better for older students than primary school students, who often do not have their own mobile devices."

This makes it harder for them to contact friends and teachers for help, he said.

Ms Koa said it is harder for parents to manage expectations of their Primary 6 children, who are old enough to not require constant supervision but may still lack the self-discipline for HBL.

At the same time, some parents expressed gratitude for the support given by schools. Ms Koa said: "The teachers have been selfless in carving out time for supplementary classes to support weaker pupils."