Couple face murder charge after 2-year-old daughter's burnt remains found in Chin Swee flat

The parents of a 2½-year-old girl will be charged with murder today after her remains were found in a Chin Swee Road flat last week.

The girl's 31-year-old father and 30-year-old mother are believed to have murdered her more than a year ago, before they were remanded in June last year for unrelated offences, police said yesterday evening.

They are in remand for drug-related offences, The Straits Times reported last night.

The police said they received a call for assistance at Block 52 Chin Swee Road at 8.30pm last Tuesday and found human remains in a residential unit.

The remains are believed to have been found inside a cooking pot, which was removed by investigators from a one-room rental flat on the eighth storey of the block, The New Paper reported earlier.

ST reported the child's remains had been burned.

Investigations are ongoing.

When TNP visited the unit last Thursday, it appeared to be empty and its gate was padlocked with a thick chain.

A neighbour in her 40s living on the same floor told TNP there had been a strong smell in the corridor for two weeks before the police were notified.

Other neighbours said they believed the unit had been rented out illegally.

A 68-year-old part-time banquet worker, who did not want to be identified, said a couple with young children had lived in the unit previously.

But they moved out sometime in the first half of the year, and a slightly plump man, who looked to be in his 30s and lives alone, moved in four months ago.

ST reported that the toddler's parents are believed to be married with at least three children, and are the registered occupants of the flat where the remains were found.

They are expected to be charged under Section 302(2) of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or life in prison.

If given life imprisonment, the father will also be liable to caning.