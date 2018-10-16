Parking warden jailed for issuing fake summonses

Noorasimah Jasman was sentenced to four weeks in jail.

A parking warden skipped her patrols, claiming that she had to take care of her ailing grandmother - and tried to hoodwink her bosses by issuing summonses to innocent motorists.

To make her bosses believe that she was fulfilling her daily work quota, Noorasimah Jasman entered the registration numbers of vehicles without season parking tickets into an electronic record system, despite not knowing if they were even parked in her patrol area .

In what The Straits Times understands is the first case of its kind, she issued summonses totalling slightly over $1,000 to more than 30 motorists - before a victim sounded the alert.

The 33-year-old was sentenced yesterday to four weeks in jail after pleading guilty to 18 offences under the Computer Misuse and Cybersecurity Act.

Thirty-six other charges for similar offences were considered during sentencing.

Noorasimah committed the offences in June and July last year while working in the Choa Chu Kang area for Ramky Cleantech Services, which offers carpark enforcement services.

The court heard that Noorasimah had to check at least 60 vehicles per carpark to meet her daily work quota. Deputy Public Prosecutor Alfie Lim said there was no quota on summonses issued.

In June last year, a motorist received parking offence letters from HDB even though no one had driven her vehicle.

She alerted the police, and Noorasimah was caught.

In all, 16 vehicle owners paid fines of $304 because of the scam.

HDB has since cancelled the remaining false summonses and refunded the fines.

Noorasimah has lost her job and is out on bail of $10,000. She will start her sentence on Oct 31.