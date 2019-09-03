Parliament round-up

STEPPING UP FIGHT AGAINST MIDGES

National water agency PUB is greasing drain walls to trap midges when they land to rest, and placing an extra kilometre of netting on reservoir dykes to capture adult midges that might be blown into residential estates.

These measures, which are being introduced in local reservoirs here, are in addition to the PUB's existing suite of weapons to combat the perennial midge problem.

The measures target the current dominant midge species, which have been swarming at Pandan Reservoir and are a nuisance to people living nearby.

"Midges neither bite nor spread diseases. But they pose a nuisance to the public when they swarm in large numbers, and being weak flyers, get blown by wind into the surrounding residential estates," said Minister for the Environment and Water Resources Masagos Zulkifli yesterday.

He said midges have appeared from time to time at several reservoirs here.

To manage the latest surge, the PUB has, since mid-July, increased the frequency and dosage of a biological liquid larvicide in the reservoir to kill midge larvae.The frequency of fogging and misting around the reservoir dyke and surrounding vegetation has also been stepped up.

OVER 25% OF PEOPLE WITH DISABILITIES EMPLOYED

More than 25 per cent of people with disabilities, aged 15 to 64, are employed, said Minister of State for Manpower Zaqy Mohamad yesterday.

Add on those who are actively looking for a job and the pool expands to about one-third, according to new data from the Manpower Ministry.

The remaining two-thirds in this age group were outside the labour force, with most of them citing poor health or disability as the main reason, said Mr Zaqy in his reply to Mr Chong Kee Hiong (Bishan-Toa Payoh GRC).

Mr Chong also asked for an update on programmes to help companies employ and train people with disabilities.

Mr Zaqy said more employers are benefiting from the Special Employment Credit, in which the Government offsets a proportion of the wages of workers with disabilities who earn up to $4,000 a month.

Employers can also tap into the Open Door Programme, which provides job placement and job support services for people with disabilities.

GOOD NEWS FOR SINGLE UNWED PARENTS

The Housing Board will carry out a comprehensive review of how it interacts with single unwed parents seeking a roof over their heads.

It will look at the "various touchpoints" these parents may encounter, from its e-applications system to front-line officers, said Senior Parliamentary Secretary for National Development Sun Xueling yesterday.

She also said the board will explicitly state on its website that single unwed parents can approach it to apply to buy or rent a flat.

HDB will also look at introducing a section dedicated to addressing common housing queries from these parents.

Ms Sun was responding to suggestions Mr Louis Ng (Nee Soon GRC) made in an adjournment motion, in which he called for more to be done for single unwed parents.

"At the heart of it, I want single unwed parents to know that we share their desire to ensure the well-being of their child, and we will try our best to support them to this end," said Ms Sun.