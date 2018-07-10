Parliament snippets

Laws strengthened to handle unruly air passengers

The Singapore police and other legal bodies here will soon have the powers to prosecute troublemakers on all flights to Singapore, after the Tokyo Convention (Amendment) Bill was passed yesterday.

Under current international civil aviation laws, Singapore can take action only if the culprit arrives on Singapore Airlines or other Singapore carriers. As a result, troublemakers on foreign carriers escape unpunished.

Singapore's initiative to beef up the laws against unruly travellers is part of a global push to deal with a growing problem.

It is led by the International Civil Aviation Organisation, and aims to replace the Tokyo Convention with the Montreal Protocol 2014.

This will give all member states more teeth to deal with offences such as travellers refusing to comply with safety instructions and physically or verbally abusing cabin crew.

Customs officers get more powers over IP infringement

Customs officers will be given more powers to seize goods that may infringe intellectual property (IP) rights when they are being brought into or sent out of Singapore.

They will also be able to pass on the information of people connected to the seized goods to the IP rights owners, who can then pursue the matter in court.

These measures come as Parliament passed the Intellectual Property (Border Enforcement) Bill to bring various laws in line with requirements under the European Union-Singapore Free Trade Agreement.

In signing the agreement, Singapore agreed to add new border enforcement measures to deal with goods infringing IP rights.

The Bill amends laws such as the Copyright Act, Trade Marks Act, Registered Designs Act and Geographical Indications Act.

$8m to $10m revenue a year from teachers' parking fees

The estimated revenue from charging teachers for parking will be $8 million to $10 million a year.

This was disclosed in a written reply by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung yesterday. He was responding to a parliamentary question by Workers' Party Non-Constituency MP Leon Perera, who had asked how much revenue will be collected from the parking fees for teachers in schools.

Mr Ong said the revenue will be retained by the schools. There are 360 primary schools, secondary schools and junior colleges in Singapore.

From August, teachers will have to pay for parking at their schools. Outdoor season parking will cost $75 a month during the school term, and $15 a month during the school holidays in June, November and December.

At sheltered carparks, teachers will have to pay $100 monthly during the school term and $20 monthly during school holidays.

This will add up to $720 annually for uncovered carparks and $960 for sheltered ones.