Part-time Grab driver, who was sole community case on Monday suspended

The part-time Grab driver who was the sole Covid-19 community case on Monday has been temporarily suspended from the Grab platform in line with the ride-hailing operator's safety precaution measures.

Grab said in a statement yesterday that it is working with the Ministry of Health (MOH) to provide all necessary information on the man - who also works as a Singapore Airlines cabin crew member - for contact tracing purposes.

It added that to ensure higher safety and hygiene standards, all of its drivers have access to free sanitiser and disinfectant at the Grab Driver Centre.

FEEDBACK

After every ride, Grab drivers and passengers have the option to provide feedback or report on any health and hygiene-related concerns.

Meanwhile, a 48-year-old Singaporean man who returned from Indonesia was one of the 13 coronavirus cases announced yesterday, bringing Singapore's total to 58,542.

All the cases announced yesterday were imported and comprised one Singaporean, two permanent residents, nine work permit holders and one short-term visit pass holder.

There was also a 71-year-old female permanent resident who returned from the US.

The other cases returned from Bangladesh, India, Indonesia and Malaysia.

All the imported cases had been placed on stay-home notices or isolated on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health.

There were no new community cases and none from worker dormitories yesterday.

No new places were added to the list of locations visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community has remained low, with just one currently unlinked case in the past week. - THE STRAITS TIMES

By the numbers

13 New cases

29 Deaths

0 New cases in community

14 Discharged yesterday

13 Imported cases

37 In hospital

58542 Total cases

58385 Total recovered