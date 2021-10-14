Partially vaccinated 52-year-old among nine Covid-19 deaths

Nine Singaporeans, aged between 52 and 98 years old, have died from complications linked to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

This takes Singapore's death toll from the virus to 192. Yesterday was the 24th consecutive day in which deaths were reported.

Of the six men and three women, six were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and one was vaccinated. Eight of them had various underlying conditions, while an unvaccinated case had no known medical conditions.

The 52-year-old had been partially vaccinated against Covid-19 and had multiple underlying medical conditions, MOH said in its daily update, without giving details.

The ministry reported a total of 3,190 new infections yesterday, comprising 2,686 community cases, 498 cases among those living in dormitories and six imported cases.

Among the local cases were 553 seniors aged above 60.

Yesterday's cases take Singapore's total infection number to 135,395.

Currently, 1,507 cases are warded in hospital.

Two new cases were added to the Pasir Panjang Wholesale Centre, bringing the size of the cluster to 369. MOH said transmission was among workers and trade visitors, with workers at the market accounting for 340 cases.

Four were trade visitors and 25 were household members of the cases.

MWS Christalite Methodist Home in Marsiling also saw two new cases, bringing the size of the cluster to 95. Of these, 11 were staff while 84 were residents. New cases had already been isolated, said MOH. - THE STRAITS TIMES

