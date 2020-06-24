Parties step up preparations ahead of polls on July 10

(Left) Education Minister Ong Ye Kung says Singapore needs an election to “choose a captain” to help steer it through these troubled times. (Right) People’s Power Party chief Goh Meng Seng believes the timing of the election is not appropriate because of the pandemic.

Political parties yesterday ramped up campaign planning and preparations - as the 17-day sprint to the polls on July 10 began.

Barred from meeting in large groups because of the coronavirus pandemic, parties have turned to the online space instead, ironing out the finer details of campaign strategies through a flurry of WhatsApp messages and Zoom calls.

These include discussions on logistics, budgeting, the coordination of volunteer efforts, and each party's approach to rally videos, which will play a central role in this year's polls.

In the ruling People's Action Party (PAP), the party machinery swung into high gear several weeks ago, activists told The Straits Times.

Studios are now being set up in some branches for candidates to deliver their rally speeches, and some candidates have already had their pictures taken for printing on election posters and banners.

In a statement, the PAP said it will launch its manifesto and introduce new candidates "in due course".

"The decision to hold an election in the middle of a pandemic is not an easy one to make," said Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat in a Facebook post yesterday.

"But given the profound uncertainty ahead, and the challenges that we must tackle as a nation, it is important that we do so now, when the situation is relatively stable."

This will give the new government a fresh, five-year mandate to bring Singaporeans together to overcome the crisis, he said.

Education Minister Ong Ye Kung told The Straits Times that Singapore is in the middle of what is probably the biggest crisis in its history.

"And at the same time, the Constitution requires that while this boat is in the middle of a storm, you need an election to choose the captain. So I think, let's quickly choose a captain, so that we can quickly sail out of the storm. That's how important this election is," he said.

WORKERS' PARTY

Meanwhile, the Workers' Party (WP) is playing its cards close to its chest. Party chief Pritam Singh posted a photo of its current slate of parliamentarians on Facebook yesterday, after Parliament was dissolved.

"It was our privilege to serve you," he wrote. "Until we meet again."

The party also put up a video clip last night featuring 12 of its members, including former candidates and new faces.

Parties across the political spectrum are building up their video capabilities.

National Solidarity Party secretary-general Spencer Ng said his party has bought and rented broadcast equipment, while Mr Desmond Lim, president of the Singapore Democratic Alliance, added that his party's online rallies have been pre-recorded.

Others, including the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) and Progress Singapore Party (PSP), have put out calls for boots on the ground to help as polling agents and campaign workers.

"Both play important roles in our Party's election campaign," said PSP chief Tan Cheng Bock on the party's messaging channels.

The SDP said it had been preparing for early elections for more than a year and had continued with walkabout and house visits until it was no longer safe to continue.

"The writ has thus come as no surprise, and we are ready to present our case to the people of Singapore for a fairer and more just society," it said, adding that it disagreed with the timing of the election.

Although case numbers have dropped in the past few weeks, several opposition parties have continued to raise objections over the appropriateness of holding the election at this time.

"Although there are countries that have held elections during this period, results are mixed," said People's Power Party chief Goh Meng Seng. "Some countries have had a spike in cases."

Democratic Progressive Party secretary-general Mohamad Hamim Aliyas said the polls are being conducted too soon, while Peoples Voice leader Lim Tean called it a "cruel time" to hold an election as people are "reeling financially from the consequences of the crisis".

But others are quietly confident that their work on the ground in years past will pay off, despite the uncertain times.

Singapore People's Party chairman Jose Raymond, who plans to contest in the single-seat constituency of Potong Pasir, said: "In terms of our outreach in Potong Pasir, work began three years ago and we are looking forward to the contest, in an area which we hold close to our hearts."

ADDITIONAL REPORTING: TOH WEN LI, YUEN SIN, AW CHENG WEI, CHARMAINE NG, CARA WONG, CHERYL TEH, CHEOW SUE-ANN, SANDRA DAVIE