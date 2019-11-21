Parts of Tampines Avenue 9 to be closed next week for construction

Two sections of Tampines Avenue 9 will be closed to traffic for a few hours next week for the construction of two new overhead bridges, set to open in the second quarter of next year.

On Nov 26, the road from the junction with Tampines Street 73 to the junction with Tampines Street 72 will be closed.

On Nov 29, the junction with Tampines Street 72 to the junction with Tampines Avenue 6 will be closed.

Both closures will be from 1.15am to 5am.

The Housing Board has advised motorists travelling between Tampines Avenue 9 and 10 to use alternative routes.