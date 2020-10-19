Pasir Panjang Park will feature history and natural elements

Most of the stakeholders indicated that the park's main feature should focus on natural elements and use fewer man-made materials.

The design of the upcoming Pasir Panjang Park will focus on the history of the area and incorporate more elements of nature, following discussions with the community.

Between Jan 18 and May 31, around 170 stakeholders came forward to discuss the design of the park, the National Parks Board (NParks) said on Saturday.

"This is part of our larger Singapore Together movement where we plan to involve more Singaporeans in shaping more than 50 parks over the next five years," National Development Minister Desmond Lee said about the initiative in a Facebook post on Saturday.

The views of people living or working near the upcoming park were gathered through workshops, focus-group discussions and on-site interviews.

In these conversations, they wanted Pasir Panjang's history to be featured as part of the park's identity, with a strong preference for self-guided walks, said NParks.

The site of the park was formerly a beach that stretched from present-day Labrador Nature Reserve to the junction of Clementi and West Coast roads, and was later developed into Pasir Panjang Power Station and container terminals.

STORIES

NParks said stakeholders preferred to learn about life in the past through other people's perspectives and stories, rather than just the historical facts about the area.

"Future visitors will get to experience carefully curated encounters through stories contributed by the community and port items donated by PSA placed in selected locations in the park," it said.

Three-quarters of stakeholders indicated that the park's main feature should focus on natural elements and use fewer man-made materials. For example, structures in the park such as toilets will have green roofs to soften the look of the infrastructure.

To pay homage to the area's sandy coastline prior to development, the park's landscaping will include plots of sand amid coastal vegetation. Visitors can build sandcastles in areas where the beach once stood.

Pasir Panjang Park will be finished in phases, with the first section targeted for completion next year.

The park is part of the Government's plans to rejuvenate the Greater Southern Waterfront area, which extends from Pasir Panjang to Marina East. It is also an extension of the NParks' Friends of the Parks initiative, which aims to promote the responsible use of parks.