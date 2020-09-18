Passenger in Canberra Street car chase arrested

The passenger, 29, who fled after the car chase, was arrested near Anchorvale Road.

The Singaporean man who fled the scene in a high-speed car chase in Canberra Street last Saturday was arrested on Wednesday for suspected drug trafficking offences, the Central Narcotics Bureau (CNB) said.

In a press release yesterday, CNB said four other Singaporeans aged between 25 and 34, comprising two men and two women, were also arrested for suspected drug offences during the operation.

A total of about 7g of methamphetamine, also known as Ice, was seized in raids conducted in multiple locations in Singapore.

At about 1am last Saturday, CNB said traffic police officers patrolling the Central Expressway near Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1 had signalled for a driver to stop for a check.

But the driver sped off and the police officers gave chase.

A video of the incident was widely shared on social media.

The car subsequently mounted a kerb in Canberra Street and collided into a tree.

The driver, 31, was arrested for dangerous driving, driving without a valid licence and suspected drug-related offences.

However, the passenger, 29, had fled and was picked up in a van by another man.

The van driver, 34, was arrested in the vicinity of Corporation Walk on Tuesday for suspected drug offences.

In a follow-up operation on Tuesday evening, CNB officers arrested another man, 31, and a woman, 25, near Ho Ching Road.

Various drug paraphernalia and a packet containing about 1g of Ice were found in their unit.

Investigations revealed that the woman had purchased the drugs from the passenger about two weeks ago.

On Wednesday afternoon, CNB officers raided the hideout of the passenger near Anchorvale Road.

CNB said its officers forced their way in as the man had refused to open the door. He also put up a violent struggle and had to be subdued.

A woman at the scene, 31, was also arrested for suspected drug activities. She had her four-month-old infant with her.

Seven packets containing about 6g of Ice and drug paraphernalia were found in the unit.

Preliminary investigations showed the woman had been abusing Ice during her pregnancy, CNB said, adding that the infant is now in the custody of a relative.