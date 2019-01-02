Passengers on delayed Scoot flight from Taipei return to Singapore two days late

Passengers were given meal vouchers and told to find their own accommodation.

Scoot airline passengers returned to Singapore two days later than expected after technical problems left them stranded in Taiwan.

Flight TR899 was supposed to depart Taipei on Sunday at 4.10pm but an electrical component defect meant the plane had to be grounded while replacement parts were flown in from Singapore, said a Scoot spokesman.

The flight was rescheduled for Monday at 11am but the technical issue persisted and put back departure until later in the night.

An airline spokesman said on Monday night: "Scoot has arranged for two rescue flights to bring the 356 affected customers back to Singapore."

These flights arrived at Changi early yesterday morning.

Passenger W. L. Xie, her husband and eight-year-old son told The Straits Times that they reached Taoyuan airport at noon on Sunday to check in for their flight after a five-day holiday in Taiwan.

After they boarded, Ms Xie, 41, said an announcement was made that there were problems with the engine that would need time to fix.

Passengers spent around three hours on the plane before they could disembark.

People who bought duty-free items were told to return them and get a refund. Passengers were also given meal vouchers worth about NT$250 (S$11) each, said Ms Xie.

On Sunday night, passengers were told to collect their luggage and find their own accommodation.

Fortunately, Ms Xie's family had a friend in Taiwan who helped them find a motel a 30-minute drive away, but some passengers slept in the airport, she said.

They were told to check in around 8am on Monday for the re-timed flight departing at 11am.

"We boarded around noon, but after a while, they announced again there was an engine problem that would need to be fixed," Ms Xie said.

The passengers disembarked at around 2.45pm and were given two meal vouchers each, she added.

Scoot said that affected customers were provided with refreshments and meals during the delay.

The spokesman added that customers who had booked their own accommodation could be reimbursed and a Guest Promise Voucher of $100 would be offered to all those affected.

Ms Xie said there were not many updates from Scoot.

"They should have communicated more," she said. "I feel frustrated waiting with no definite arrangement."

The Scoot spokesman said: "Safety is of utmost priority to Scoot, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers' travel plans."