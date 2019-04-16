Singapore

Passers-by save GrabFood rider trapped under motorcycle

Kok Yufeng
Apr 16, 2019 06:00 am

Four passers-by rescued a GrabFood deliveryman who was pinned under his motorcycle after he lost control of it while trying to avoid a bus that was turning right.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the accident at the junction of Canberra Way and Canberra Link in Sembawang at about 8pm on Sunday.

The 27-year-old biker, who gave his name as Amin, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he had to brake hard to avoid hitting the bus, causing his motorcycle to skid.

A witness known only as Ms Zhang told Shin Min that Mr Amin's right leg was hurt.

She said four passers-by lifted the motorbike off him and helped him to a grass patch. Others called Grab and Mr Amin's customer. The bus driver also alighted to check on him, she said.

An SCDF spokesman said a person declined to be taken to hospital. - KOK YUFENG

(Left) The car ploughed into pedestrians after mounting a pavement at Marina Bay Financial Centre. The driver (right) was arrested.
Singapore

Man arrested after car slams into crowd

Related Stories

Four taken to hospital after clutter outside Tampines flat catches fire

SCDF officers break into Yishun flat to save worker

Resident trapped in Woodlands flat after fire starts in nearby unit

Get The New Paper on your phone with the free TNP app. Download from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store now

ACCIDENTS FIRE FLOOD

Kok Yufeng

yufengk@sph.com.sg
Read articles by Kok Yufeng