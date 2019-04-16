Passers-by save GrabFood rider trapped under motorcycle

Four passers-by rescued a GrabFood deliveryman who was pinned under his motorcycle after he lost control of it while trying to avoid a bus that was turning right.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the accident at the junction of Canberra Way and Canberra Link in Sembawang at about 8pm on Sunday.

The 27-year-old biker, who gave his name as Amin, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he had to brake hard to avoid hitting the bus, causing his motorcycle to skid.

A witness known only as Ms Zhang told Shin Min that Mr Amin's right leg was hurt.

She said four passers-by lifted the motorbike off him and helped him to a grass patch. Others called Grab and Mr Amin's customer. The bus driver also alighted to check on him, she said.

An SCDF spokesman said a person declined to be taken to hospital. - KOK YUFENG