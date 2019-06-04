Passers-by scramble to help woman trapped in car

Fortunately, no customers were seated there when the crash happened.

A group of six people scrambled to free a woman locked in her car after it mounted a kerb and crashed into tables and chairs at an Indian-Muslim eatery.

They borrowed a knife and other tools from the kitchen of ABC Bistro and tried to break the rear window of the car to get to the woman, who seemed to be having a seizure, said witnesses.

The accident on Sunday occurred at the junction of Geylang Road and Geylang Lorong 10, and Mr Kumar Vinuth, manager of ABC Bistro, shared a video with The New Paper yesterday that captured the aftermath at the scene.

The group of men can be seen trying to break the car window, and Mr Kumar, 30, said: "They tried many, many times to smash the window with a knife, but it wouldn't break."

Eventually, they did manage to smash through and get to the woman.

The owner of a mobile phone shop next to the eatery also witnessed the incident.

The man, who wanted to be known only as Mr Khoo, told TNP: "One of the passers-by also borrowed a cloth from the restaurant to put in the woman's mouth, I think to stop her from biting her tongue.

"They also tried to help by giving her some water when the seizure stopped."

The police were alerted to the accident at 2pm and the 26-year-old driver was conscious when she taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Mr Kumar said he saw the car swerve from the second lane before going up the kerb and crashing into tables and chairs at his restaurant.

Fortunately, there were no customers seated there.

He added there was no damage to the restaurant.

Mr Khoo, 42, who called for the ambulance, said it was fortunate no one was hurt.

"Every day there are people smoking in that area. It was very lucky there was nobody smoking there when the accident happened," he said.

Mr Khoo was touched when he saw the passers-by help the woman. He said: "Accidents happen every day. It was heartwarming to see people trying to help. Singapore has many good Samaritans."