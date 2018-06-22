Passion for design led to dream internship

Since he was in his second year of his communication design course, Mr Jason Yong set his eyes on one goal — to intern under one of Singapore’s top designers, Mr Pann Lim, co-founder of the highly acclaimed creative agency, Kinetic Singapore.

“I’ve always been a fan of Pann’s work. He’s really set the standard for local designers,” the Temasek Polytechnic (TP) graduate said of his mentor, who is also a TP alumnus.

Mr Lim told The New Paper that he found Mr Yong a very diligent and hard worker.

“He has all the aspects of a creative individual. I think from what we’re seeing, he’s bound to do great things,” said Mr Lim, a two-time Singapore President’s Design Award recipient for Designer of the Year.

Mr Yong’s entry into Kinetic Singapore is not a surprise to anyone who knows him.

The younger of two brothers, Mr Yong, 20, had always loved drawing.

His passion was noticed by his Nan Hua High School teacher, and sugguested to him that should he decide to pursue arts, he should consider applying to the diploma of communications design course at TP and for the Early Admissions Exercise (EAE), then called the Direct Polytechnic Admission (DPA) exercise .

For close to a month, he curated his portfolio for the application process — eventually, he succeeded, and secured a place in TP months before he had even taken his O-Levels.

He said: “EAE was the first stamp of approval that I had a chance to pursue a career in the creative field.

“I was able to clear some modules during EAE, and I also made a lot of friends from other faculties while there,” Mr Yong added.

For the next three years, Mr Yong would commute four hours each day to and fro from his home in Jurong West, to Temasek Polytechnic in Tampines.

On top of his rigorous curriculum, Mr Yong also took on numerous industry projects.

After his first year, lecturers who noticed Mr Yong’s enthusiasm and desire to hone his skills chose him and another course mate to create a mural painting for Levi’s Singapore. The 4m by 3m mural, which took four days to paint, was housed in the Levis’ ION Orchard store.

“There was a lot of pressure to get everything right. We were also painting on a brick wall, which was difficult as well.

"Ultimately, after seeing the finished product, it gave us such as sense of satisfaction, and we knew it was worth it,” he shared about the experience.

During the holidays between his second and third year of school, Mr Yong worked with a multi-disciplinary team with two other TP students to develop the logo and branding campaign for Singapore Cooperation Centres in ASEAN.

For both projects, Mr Yong generously donated all his earnings to the School of Design Project Fund, created to help needy students from the School of Design in TP.

To add on to his list of accolades, Mr Yong was awarded the 2018 CapitaLand Award for All-Round Excellence.

Reflecting on his experience, Mr Yong advised applicants to follow their passions.

“If you do what you love, you’ll never feel like you’re really working. I’ve loved every minute of my journey so far, and I hope to continue down this path,” he said.

Students can try for a place at Temasek Polytechnic before taking their O-level exams by applying to its Early Admissions Exercise at www.tp.edu.sg/eae. Application ends June 27.