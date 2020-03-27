Patient shares NCID experience, praises front-line workers in post

Mr Mike Davie said the arrival area at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases was a busy place on Monday .

A high fever and a travel history to South Korea and Canada made him a "high risk" Covid-19 suspect, said Mr Mike Davie in a Facebook post yesterday.

Mr Davie, founder of data services company Quadrant Protocol, revealed what it was like at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID), when he arrived there on Monday.

He said the place looked like "a war zone", except the staff members were calm, deliberate, organised and professional.

"The healthcare system here is like no other I have witnessed. They are doing everything to ensure the safety of the citizens, protection of the economy and they are going to do what it takes to end the spread," he said.

The post has since gone viral, with more than 10,000 likes, 13,000 shares and nearly 900 comments as of 10pm last night.

Mr Davie said all patients were given an X-ray to check for signs of infection in the lungs.

Six hours later, the results showed his lungs were infected.

Mr Davie had to be isolated in a room in NCID while undergoing rounds of Covid-19 tests.

"It is one of the most clean, modern and organised hospital rooms I have ever seen," he said.

The medical staff wore protective hazmat suits, and they had to go through two doors before entering his room.

He said: "Every time they leave, they have to go into the decontamination room that separates my room from the hall, dispose of all their protective clothing, wash and disinfect anything they brought in with them."

After three days, Mr Davie was told he tested negative twice and would have a third test.

He was still isolated in NCID as of 7.30pm yesterday.

He said: "I have not only a newfound respect for all those in the medical industry, including the extremely important janitors and cleaning staff who are keeping the hospital safe, but also for the system itself.

"The system in Singapore is beyond amazing to witness. But there is a limit to its capacity. Today, they are in good shape but that is because of the measures they take."

In Parliament on Wednesday, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong choked up as he paid tribute to the front-line workers.

Mr Wong said: "Words are not sufficient to express our appreciation for so many Singaporeans going all out to fight the virus. I want to say a big thank you to everyone who is doing their part."

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said later in a Facebook post: "Lawrence Wong spoke for us all when he gave heartfelt thanks to our healthcare workers, public officers, volunteers, and many unsung heroes who are fighting hard against Covid-19.

"It is a sombre time, but if we work together as one people, we will overcome this challenge, as our pioneers have done before."