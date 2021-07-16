PCF Sparkletots in Choa Chu Kang shut after two kids test positive

PCF Sparkletots @ Brickland, which was closed for deep cleaning, resumes its infant care services today.

A PCF Sparkletots centre in Choa Chu Kang has closed after two children from the same household tested positive for Covid-19.

All children and staff from the Playgroup to Kindergarten 2 classes who were recently in school with the affected children have been placed on leave of absence from Wednesday to July 26, lead executive principal Janica Ng said in a statement.

PCF Sparkletots @ Brickland was closed for two days on Wednesday for deep cleaning and disinfection of the premises and equipment, and contact tracing is under way, she said.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) informed the centre on Wednesday evening that a child from Kindergarten 1 had tested positive.

A second child from Playgroup was then confirmed with the virus yesterday morning.

Both children were last in the centre on Monday and had cleared all temperature checks without any symptoms of being unwell.

The centre was unable to provide further information on the two children because of patient confidentiality and said it will be working with the authorities to ensure the safety of all staff and children.

MOH may contact parents with children enrolled in the centre, Ms Ng added.

Infant care services will resume first today, while all other classes are expected to resume on July 27.

"We seek your understanding and cooperation to make alternative childcare arrangements during this period," said Ms Ng.