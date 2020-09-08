PCF will send 400 principals, curriculum specialists for NIE training

Principals and other educators from PAP Community Foundation (PCF) Sparkletots centres will be going for more training in curriculum development over the next few years, in PCF's first tie-up with the National Institute of Education (NIE).

More than 400 centre leaders and curriculum specialists from PCF Sparkletots will attend a four-month programme in early childhood curriculum leadership to deepen their expertise in designing and implementing changes in curriculum.

The programme, conducted by NIE and sponsored by PCF, will start in February next year and run for three years.

Participants will take six courses and complete a group project where they redesign an aspect of a centre's curriculum.

The collaboration comes as Singapore seeks to carve out more opportunities for pre-school educators to upgrade.

PCF is Singapore's largest pre-school operator, with some 360 centres and an enrolment of more than 40,000 children.

PCF chief executive Victor Bay and NIE director Christine Goh signed an agreement to launch the Certificate in Early Childhood Curriculum Leadership yesterday.

In a speech, Mr Bay said PCF is investing more than half a million dollars in this certificate programme, which is part of its plans for teachers' professional development.

"The development of a quality curriculum is necessary for any pre-school. As the world is constantly progressing, the curriculum should be reviewed and revised on a regular basis, so that it is able to serve the changing needs of both the children and society," he added.

"We need to ensure that the very people who are involved in children's learning and development are equipped with the right skills and capabilities."

Professor Goh said the course will give educators a chance to discuss and consider theories related to curriculum leadership. "You will also engage in reflective practice - a practice that will enable you to question your own assumptions and your beliefs."